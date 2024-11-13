What the Tech? Make Money for Holiday Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – The holiday season is upon us, and while it’s a time for joy and celebration, it can also strain our wallets. With prices rising, wouldn’t it be nice to have some extra cash for gifts? Fortunately,

there are ways to leverage technology and apps to earn $100 or more in the next couple of

months, right from the comfort of your home and in your spare time.

One of the quickest ways to make money is by selling items you no longer need or use.

Facebook Marketplace is a popular platform for this. That old lamp gathering dust in the corner?

Someone might be willing to pay $10-$75 for it. Furniture, electronics, artwork, clothing, and

instruments can all find new homes. You can even try “flipping” items you find at thrift stores for

a profit.

If you have a closet full of high-end clothing, consider using apps like Poshmark or The

RealReal. These platforms make it easy to sell designer clothes and accessories. Simply snap a

few photos, add descriptions, and let the app handle the shipping. Party dresses and festive

attire are particularly popular during the holiday season.

Got a knack for graphic design or number crunching? Platforms like Fiverr and Upwork connect

freelancers with businesses in need of their services. You can offer your design skills for logos

or marketing materials or help companies with their end-of-year budgeting and planning. Some

of these gigs can pay quite well.

While online surveys and video game playing are often touted as easy ways to make money,

they can be time-consuming for minimal payout. You might spend hours answering surveys for

only a few dollars. Similarly, gaming for money requires a significant time investment and may

not be enjoyable for everyone.

Be Cautious: When selling on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, be wary of spammy comments and offers. Meet buyers in a public place, such as a designated area at your local police station.

When selling on platforms like Facebook Marketplace, be wary of spammy comments and offers. Meet buyers in a public place, such as a designated area at your local police station. Be Patient: Making money online takes time and effort. Don’t expect to get rich overnight. It’s possible though depending on the quality of the items you sell or your abilities as a graphic artist or bookkeeper.

Who knows? This holiday season may be the start of a lucrative and rewarding side hustle to

pay for more than just holiday gifts.