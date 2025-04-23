What the Tech? Key fob clone hack

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – You park your car, press the lock button on your key fob, and confidently walk away. You assume your vehicle is secure. But what if thieves could bypass your car’s security system without even triggering the alarm? It’s a growing concern known as “relay attack” or key fob cloning.

Here’s how the crooks pull it off: one individual lingers near your car while another follows you closely, even inside a store. The person near you has a device that clones the signal from your key fob, essentially mimicking the electronic code needed to unlock your vehicle. This cloned signal is then relayed to the person near your car, who can then unlock it as if they had your actual keys.

Your key fob emits an RFID signal that your car recognizes, allowing you to unlock the doors. When that signal is cloned, the car’s anti-theft system believes your legitimate key fob is nearby. This means thieves can gain access without any forced entry, broken glass, or alarm activation. They can then steal valuables or even drive away with your car.

So, what can you do? One potential method is locking your car using the manual door lock on the inside. In theory, this might prevent the fob from sending a signal. However, this method may not work on all vehicles. Another possibility is manually locking your car with the key itself, which could potentially disable the key fob’s signal. It’s worth testing these methods on your own vehicle to see if they work. Neither attempt worked on my truck.

If these methods don’t work, consider using a Faraday pouch or purse. These pouches block RFID signals, preventing them from being cloned. You’ll need to remove the key fob from the pouch to unlock your car, but it adds a layer of protection when you’re away from it. While I couldn’t find one at my local Walmart, they are readily available from online retailers for about $10.

For those who are extremely cautious, removing the battery from your key fob is the most foolproof way to disable it. Of course, this also means you’ll have to manually unlock your car with the key.

Keep in mind that these RFID cloning devices aren’t sold in regular electronics stores, but they can be found on black or gray market websites. This makes it essential to stay aware of your surroundings and be vigilant.

It’s important to note that newer car models often have advanced anti-theft systems that might make these cloning attacks more challenging. Check with your dealership or the vehicle manufacturer’s website for specific information about your car’s security features.