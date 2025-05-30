What the Tech? Juice Jacking

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – If you fly, there is a good chance your phone, tablet, or computer will need recharging at some point.

Free charging stations are a welcome sight for travelers. You’ll find them in airport terminals, hotel lobbies, and under seats at the gate. Just plug in your phone, recharge, and you’re good to go. In a recent Facebook post, TSA warned travelers that these convenient ports could carry a hidden risk.

The government has issued a warning about a threat known as “juice jacking.” This is a type of cyberattack where criminals could potentially rig USB charging ports to install malware on your phone or steal personal data while you’re charging.

So how likely is this to actually happen?

Technically, it’s possible. USB cables are designed not only to supply power but also to transfer data. That’s why you can move photos from your phone to a computer with a cable. In theory, a bad actor could modify a public USB port to compromise your device. However, the odds of this happening at an airport or hotel are extremely low. In fact, there has never been a confirmed case of juice jacking occurring in the real world.

One reason is that modern smartphones include built-in protections. If you plug your device into a computer or an unfamiliar accessory, you’ll see a pop-up asking whether you trust the connection. If that message appears when you’re using a public port or shared charging station, the safest choice is to select “Don’t Trust.”

Still, federal agencies say it’s smart to be cautious. You can read the warning from the FCC here:

To stay safe, consider these tips while traveling:

● Use your own charging block and plug into a standard electrical outlet

● Bring a portable battery or power bank to charge on the go

● Buy a USB data blocker or charge-only cable, which allows power to flow but blocks data transfer

● Never leave your phone unattended while it charges in a public place

In my opinion, plugging in a cable to charge a phone using an outlet on the wall carries a much bigger risk than a “Juice Jacked” charging station. Unattended phones can be stolen and, what happens frequently, people walk away and to the gate, forgetting the phone is plugged in.

One more safety note: if you bring a portable power bank, be sure to pack it in your carry-on bag. The FAA prohibits lithium-ion batteries from being stored in checked luggage or overhead bins because they can overheat or catch fire.

The biggest threat at the airports? Logging on to what you think is a secure public WiFi network when it is, in fact, a network set up by a cyber criminal. Connecting to those networks run the risk of having malware installed on your phone.

While juice jacking may not be a widespread threat, it is always better to be safe than sorry, especially when it comes to your personal information.

But in terms of things to worry about on your next trip, just remember to keep your phone and portable batteries with you.