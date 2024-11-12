What the Tech? Is Your TV Spying on You?

(ABC 6 News) – You might have heard the unsettling rumor that your TV could be watching you. While it’s true that some TVs have cameras for video calls, there’s no evidence of manufacturers using them

for spying. However, your TV is “spying” on you in a different way. And it isn’t as scary as it

might sound.

Smart TVs are designed to collect data on your viewing habits. They track what you watch, how

long you watch it, and even what you search for using the TV’s interface. This data is incredibly

valuable to advertisers.

Manufacturers can sell this viewing data to advertisers, allowing them to target their ads more

effectively. Because advertisers are willing to pay a premium for this targeted data,

manufacturers can afford to sell TVs at lower prices. In fact, some TVs are sold for less than

their production cost, with the manufacturer making up the difference through data sales. In the

business of TV manufacturing, this is known as “Post Purchase Monetization” which allows the

company to earn revenue long after you walk out of the store with it.

While this data isn’t directly linked to your name, it is tied to your home’s IP address. This means

that the targeted ads based on your TV viewing habits can follow you across the internet,

appearing in your Gmail, social media, and other websites you visit.

If this level of tracking feels invasive, you’re not alone. The good news is that you can often limit

or disable data collection on your smart TV. Look for privacy settings in your TV’s menu, and

you’ll likely find an option to “limit tracking” or opt out of data collection.

You can also unplug your smart TV from the internet but you will lose all of the functionality your

purchased it for.

While your TV might not be watching you through a hidden camera, it’s definitely keeping tabs

on your viewing habits. By understanding how this data is collected and used, you can make

informed decisions about your privacy and take steps to limit tracking if you choose.