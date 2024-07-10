What the Tech? iPhone Attacks

(ABC 6 News) – Do you have an iPhone? It isn’t as safe as you might think. That is if you’re not paying attention. No matter how strong your password is, your account is vulnerable if you accidentally give

someone your username and password.

iPhone users have long felt a sense of security due to Apple’s robust security system and app

store restrictions. However, a recent report from cybersecurity company Symantec has revealed

a new cyberattack targeting iPhone users, the second in the past few months. This serves as a

stark reminder that no device is 100% protected from hackers.

The attack involves hackers sending iPhone users emails and text messages designed to trick

them into sharing their Apple ID usernames and passwords. These messages lead to

official-looking pages, falsely claiming there’s a problem with their iCloud account and urging

users to sign in. If a user falls for the scam and logs in on that page, they unwittingly hand over

their account to the criminal.

With an estimated 124 million iPhones in use in the United States alone, cybercriminals are

increasingly targeting iPhone users. Many of these users have never felt vulnerable to attacks

and may not have taken necessary precautions to protect their accounts.

How to Protect Yourself

To safeguard your iPhone from these attacks, consider the following measures:

Install an anti-malware app: Look for security apps that block malicious websites, such as Symantec, McAfee, Norton, and Avast.

Look for security apps that block malicious websites, such as Symantec, McAfee, Norton, and Avast. Enable two-factor authentication: This adds an extra layer of security, requiring a second form of verification (like a code sent to your phone) in addition to your password.

This adds an extra layer of security, requiring a second form of verification (like a code sent to your phone) in addition to your password. Be vigilant: Always scrutinize emails and text messages asking for your login credentials. Check for anything suspicious, like misspellings or unfamiliar domain names.

I should emphasize that these recent hacks do not take advantage of any iOS shortcomings or

Apple’s security protocols. They’re simply attempts to trick users into sharing their login

information with cybercriminals.

While iPhones generally offer strong security features, it’s crucial to remember that no device is

immune to cyberattacks. By taking proactive steps and staying informed about the latest threats,

you can significantly reduce your risk of falling victim to these scams.