What the Tech? Google cookies

(ABC 6 News) – You know those website pop-ups asking you to “accept all cookies?” Google recently announced it’s reversing course on promised changes to simplify how users manage these digital trackers, raising concerns about online privacy.

Originally, Google indicated it would introduce a dedicated Chrome prompt for managing third-party cookies, following Apple’s push for enhanced web privacy. But the tech giant now says users will continue to face individual website pop-ups, requiring a few clicks to either accept all or some of the cookies the site wants to put on the computer. This means websites can still track your online activity. And they track everything. From the sites you visit to the links you click and searches you perform, and shares that data with third parties.

Why the reversal? Google is currently facing legal battles, including a recent ruling that found the company holds illegal monopolies in online advertising. Members of Congress are pushing for Alphabet (Google’s parent company) to split Chrome from its other businesses.

A staggering 77% of Alphabet’s (Google’s parent company) revenue comes from advertising and likely plays a significant role in the decision. Advertising costs are higher if an advertiser can target their ads to users searching for similar products.

For average internet users, this means those extra clicks will continue.

So, should you “Accept All Cookies” when you see the pop-ups? It’s easier, of course, and most of us do without thinking.

The fact is, accepting only cookies that are required for the site to function does not limit what you can do or what you can see on the website.

It’s better, from a privacy standpoint, to accept only those cookies and not accept cookies for marketing reasons.

And no, despite headlines in recent days, Apple did not warn iPhone users to delete the Chrome browser app from their phones.

If you’re asking (or wondering) which browsers are better for safety and privacy, we’ll break those down in another story.