What the Tech? Give Back Box

(ABC 6 News) – The holiday season is upon us, and with it comes a flurry of online shopping and a mountain of cardboard boxes. While the convenience of online shopping is undeniable, the environmental impact of all those boxes is a growing concern. But what if those empty boxes could be used for good? That’s where Give Back Box comes in.

Give Back Box is a non-profit organization that provides a simple and convenient way to donate

unwanted items while also reducing waste. The concept is simple: instead of throwing away

those empty shipping boxes, fill them with items you no longer need and ship them to a nearby

charity. Give Back Box takes care of the postage, making it easy to make a difference.

How Does it Work?

Gather Your Donations: Fill an empty box with gently used items you want to donate. This could include clothing, household goods, toys, and even small electronics. Choose a Charity: Visit the Give Back Box website and select a charity you’d like to support. You can either choose a specific charity and pay for the shipping label yourself or opt for a free donation to a local charity. Print or Receive a Label: If you’re paying for shipping, print the label and attach it to your box. If you’ve chosen a free donation, Give Back Box will email you a QR code. Ship or Drop Off: If you have a shipping label, simply drop your box off at a carrier location. For free donations, take your box to a participating Kohl’s department store, where they will scan your QR code and handle the shipping.

What Can You Donate?

Give Back Box accepts a wide range of items, but there are a few guidelines to keep in mind.

Items should be new or in good condition, and liquids and books are generally not accepted.

The organization specifically encourages donations of Lego toys, which are always in high

demand.

If you decide to donate to a specific charity, Give Back Box lists items most needed by the

charity along with items they do not need.

The Impact

Since its inception, Give Back Box has recycled over a million boxes and diverted more than 13

million pounds of clothing and other goods from landfills. This innovative approach to charitable

giving and recycling benefits both donors and recipients while helping to protect the

environment.

This holiday season, as you unbox your online purchases, consider giving those empty boxes a

second life. With Give Back Box, you can declutter your home, support a worthy cause, and

reduce waste all at the same time.

www.givebackbox.com

www.whatthetech.tv