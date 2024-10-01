What the Tech? Finding a Lost Smartphone

(ABC 6 News) – It’s happened to all of us. You can’t find your phone, and calling it doesn’t help because it’s out of earshot. Did you leave it somewhere? Did it fall out of your pocket or purse? Or, even worse,

did someone steal it? Don’t panic! There are a few ways to find your lost smartphone.

Finding Your Phone with a Friend’s Help

If you’re at home, you can ask someone to call your phone to help you find it. But what if you’re

out and about? Most people don’t realize that both Apple and Google make it easy for a friend to

find your phone. Here’s how:

iPhone

Find My App: Have your friend open the Find My app on their iPhone. Help a Friend: Scroll to the bottom and select “Help a Friend.” Apple ID: Your friend will need to enter the Apple ID and password associated with the lost device. Locate and Track: Your phone will show up on a map on your friend’s phone, displaying its precise location. They can even make it play a sound to help you find it. Lost Mode: If you suspect your phone has been stolen, your friend can put it in Lost Mode to protect your data.

Android

Android Device Manager: Have your friend go to the website google.com/android/find and log in with your Google account. Map and Sound: Your phone’s last known location will be displayed on a map. Your friend can play a sound on your phone, even if it’s set to silent. Contact Message: They can also display a message on the phone screen asking whoever finds it to contact you at another number.

Important Note: For these methods to work, you need to have “Find My” (iPhone) or “Find My

Device” (Android) turned on in your phone’s settings beforehand. You’ll find these options under

“Security.”

How It Works

Both Find My on iPhone and Find My Device on Android use Bluetooth signals from other

devices to pinpoint the location of your lost phone. By enabling these features, you create a

network of devices that can help you track down your phone when it goes missing.

Prevention is Key

While it’s great to know how to find a lost phone, it’s even better to prevent it from happening in

the first place. Here are some tips:

Be Mindful: Pay attention to where you place your phone, especially in public places.

Pay attention to where you place your phone, especially in public places. Use a Case: A protective case can help prevent damage if your phone is dropped.

A protective case can help prevent damage if your phone is dropped. Consider a Tracking Device: There are small tracking devices you can attach to your phone for added security.

According to tech care company Asurion, some 4 million phones are lost or stolen each year

which is around 11,000 devices every day.