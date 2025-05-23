What the Tech? Finding a lost phone

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there. That moment of dread when you can’t find your phone. Did you lose it? Was it stolen? It’s a feeling that can quickly turn into panic. “Where is it? How do I get it back? Is it gone forever?” These questions race through your mind. But what if I told you a friend could help you locate your phone, even if you can’t? It’s a handy trick that most people don’t know, and it could save you a lot of stress.

It happens so easily. Maybe your phone slipped out of your pocket during dinner, got left behind at a meeting, or is buried deep in a friend’s car. You’ve retraced your steps, called your number countless times, and still, no luck. What do you do now?

Here’s the good news: both Apple and Google offer features that let someone else help you find your missing device. You might not realize it, but with a little help from a friend, you can pinpoint your phone’s location in no time.

For iPhone users, the key is having “Find My” turned on. If it is, a friend can use the Find My app on their own iPhone to assist you. Even if you haven’t shared your location with them before, they can open the app, scroll to the bottom, and tap “Help a Friend.” They’ll then sign in with your Apple ID, and your phone’s last known location will appear on their screen. From there, they can make your phone play a sound—even if it’s on silent—or mark it as lost if you suspect it’s been taken.

Android users have a similar option. By visiting google.com/android/find, a friend can sign in

with the Google account linked to your phone. A map will then show its location. Just like with

iPhones, they can make your phone ring, even if it’s on silent. They can also write a message

that will appear on your phone’s screen, asking whoever finds it to call a different number to

arrange its return.

Both systems rely on networks of connected devices, such as other phones and Bluetooth signals, to accurately pinpoint your phone’s location. But here’s a critical piece of information: these features only work if you’ve activated them in advance.

On iPhones, you can find the “Find My” setting under your name in the Settings app. For Android phones, check the Security settings. Taking a minute to set this up now can potentially save you hours of worry and frantic searching later.

So, next time you can’t find your phone, remember this simple tip. A friend really can help you find your device, no matter where it is.