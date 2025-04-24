What the Tech? FBI scam report

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – A new report from the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) paints a sobering picture of just how much damage cyber criminals are doing across the country.

In 2024, more than 859,000 Americans filed complaints with the FBI about internet-related scams. Total losses? A staggering $16.6 billion—a 33% increase over the previous year.

The biggest financial losses came from investment scams, which cost Americans $6.5 billion. These schemes often lure victims with promises of high returns, but the only people getting rich are the scammers.

Email and Tech Support Scams Still Widespread

Business email compromise scams—where attackers pose as executives or vendors to trick employees into wiring money—raked in $2.7 billion in stolen funds.

Tech support scams are also on the rise, especially among older Americans. These scams often start with a pop-up warning about a “virus” or “security breach,” followed by a phone number to call for “help.” Victims may be tricked into giving remote access to their computer or paying for fake services. In total, tech support scams cost Americans $1.4 billion last year.

Among seniors 60 and older, tech support scams were the second-highest cause of losses, totaling nearly $1 billion.

Americans aged 60+ lost $2.5 billion to internet scams in 2024. The elderly are frequent targets for several reasons: they tend to be more trusting, often have retirement savings, and may not be as familiar with digital security threats.

The FBI also warned about a major increase in call center scams, which led to $1.9 billion in losses. Many of these scams originate overseas and involve callers impersonating government officials, tech support agents, or even family members.

The “grandparent scam” continues to grow as well—fraudsters call pretending to be a grandchild in trouble, desperately needing money to get out of jail or a foreign country.

And then there are toll scams—a newer scheme where victims receive fake notices about unpaid tolls or parking violations. Total losses in 2024? Just over $129,000, but the number of cases is climbing.

The best protection is awareness. If something sounds too urgent or too good to be true, pause. Don’t click on suspicious links, don’t give control of your computer to someone you don’t know, and never send money or gift cards to someone you’ve only spoken to online or over the phone.

If you or someone you know has been a victim of online fraud, report it to the FBI’s IC3 at www.ic3.gov.