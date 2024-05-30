What the Tech? Father's Day Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – Father’s Day is just a couple of weeks away, and if you’re searching for the ideal present for the tech-loving dad in your life, look no further! We’ve compiled a list of cutting-edge gadgets that

will undoubtedly impress him.

For the Grill Master Dad:

We all know dads and grills go hand in hand, but grilling the perfect meal can be a challenge. A

meat thermometer is a must-have tool for any dad who takes his grilling seriously. The

Thermopen Pro is a top-of-the-line option that provides accurate temperature readings in just a

second or two.

For even more advanced features, consider the Meater 2 Plus. This smart thermometer can

withstand temperatures of up to a thousand degrees and has an extended Bluetooth range. It

sends updates to an app, letting Dad know how much longer until the meat reaches the desired

temperature and when to take it off the grill.

For the Tech-Savvy Dad:

If your dad already owns an iPad, consider getting him a desktop stand that doubles as a power

hub. The Anker tablet stand not only holds the iPad but also allows for file transfers, USB

charging, and SD card reading. It even has an HDMI connection, enabling dad to use the iPad

as a second screen or play movies on a connected TV or projector.

For the Dad Who Wants it All:

The new Google Pixel tablet is the ultimate gift for dads who appreciate a versatile device. With

its 11-inch display, fast chip, and charging dock, it’s perfect for both work and play. Dad can

enjoy music, movies, and Google TV, control smart home devices, send emails, browse the

web, and play games. The built-in Google Assistant allows for hands-free task management,

making this tablet an excellent addition to any dad’s workspace.

Don’t Forget the Deals!

Remember, Father’s Day often brings great deals on gadgets, so keep an eye out for discounts.

With these tech gift ideas, you’re sure to find something that will make your dad say “wow!” this

Father’s Day.