What the Tech? Father's Day Gadgets

(ABC 6 News) – Father’s Day is coming up quickly (June 16th)! And if you’re like me, you’re still searching for that perfect gift to show your appreciation. Look, we all know dads love gadgets—and they

especially love gadgets that other dads don’t have yet. So, I’ve rounded up a few techy Father’s

Day gift ideas that are sure to impress.

First up, is the Dimo OBD 2 scanner. This handy little device plugs into your car and diagnoses

any problems, potentially saving Dad a trip to the mechanic (and $100!). But here’s the kicker: it

also tracks the car’s performance and pays out cryptocurrency for sharing that data with the

carmaker. It’s like getting rewarded for driving!

Next, consider a dash cam. It’s a great investment, as many insurance companies now accept

video recordings for claims. Plus, it’s peace of mind knowing you have evidence in case of an

accident.

Look for a dash cam with two cameras to record front and back. Make sure it begins recording

when the vehicle moves. No one wants to have to remember to hit a record button. Some dash

cameras are sensitive enough to start recording when the car is bumped in a parking lot and

you’re nowhere around.

Make sure the dash camera re-records over video that’s recorded when nothing happens. For

example, on a drive to work the dash cam records video. If nothing happens, the dash cam will

record over what it previously saved, saving you from having to replace the SD card. Many dash

cams also allow you to save a recording with the tap on the screen. If you happen to see a

meteor across the sky, tap “save” so you can show it to others.

Finally, for the dad who has everything, how about a TV in a suitcase? The LG StanbyME is a

portable 27″ TV with a built-in battery, perfect for tailgating or camping. It’s definitely a

conversation starter and a unique gift that he’ll love showing off.

Remember, retailers often put tech gadgets on sale for Father’s Day, so keep an eye out for deals. Happy shopping!