What the Tech? Fake AI Images

What the Tech? Spotting Fake AI Images

(ABC 6 News) – In the wake of Hurricane Helene, a heartbreaking image of a little girl and a dog went viral, tugging at heartstrings and racking up shares. There was just one problem: the image was

entirely fabricated by AI.

Eagle-eyed Facebook users looked closely and noticed some suspicious signs. The girl’s face

looked a little odd. There were differences in the boat she was sitting in. On one hand, it

appeared the girl had six fingers. Even the dog was different in the photos. In one image she

was holding a tan dog with black markings on its nose. In another, the dog had no black

markings.

Still, the photo was shared hundreds of thousands of times. And it’s just the tip of the iceberg.

Generative AI is getting so good at creating images and videos, that it’s almost impossible for

anyone to detect.

Professor Henry Farid, an expert in AI detection, warns that even trained eyes are struggling to

keep up. “I have sat down at my computer with my students who are also pretty good at this.

We look at it and it’s ‘yeah, we’re not sure’.”

The implications are troubling. By the time these images are debunked, they’ve already been

seen by millions, shaping opinions and fueling misinformation. The motives behind these fake

images vary, from clickbait and ad revenue to more sinister aims like dividing U.S. citizens

farther apart.

“There’s absolutely a monetary component to it,” Farid explains. “They’re trying to get clicks that

drive engagement. There’s absolutely state-sponsored actors who are trying to sow civil unrest.”

The viral image of the girl and the dog elicited strong emotions and was shared alongside

conspiracy theories, demonstrating the power of these images to manipulate and mislead.

Farid urges us to be more vigilant. “We are being manipulated and being made fools of, and we

should get angry. Not at each other, but at the people who are doing this to us.”

He emphasizes the importance of individual responsibility in combating this trend. “You should

recognize click-bait images. Go do your homework. You have a responsibility to make sure it’s

real.”

Before sharing anything that seems suspicious, take a moment to verify its authenticity. A simple

right-click and Google search can often reveal if an image has been debunked.

As AI technology continues to advance, the challenge of spotting fake images will only grow

more difficult. By staying informed and approaching online content with a healthy dose of

skepticism, we can avoid falling victim to manipulation and help preserve the integrity of

information in the digital age.