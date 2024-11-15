What the Tech? Facebook’s Facial Recognition: A New Way to Reclaim Your Account (But at What Cost?)
(ABC 6 News) – If you’ve ever been locked out of your Facebook account, you know the frustration of trying to regain access. Meta, Facebook’s parent company, is now rolling out a new solution that uses
facial recognition technology. But is this a good idea?
The Problem of Locked Accounts
The number of people who get locked out of Facebook is mindblowing. Over 300,000 Facebook
accounts are hacked every day. Add to that the countless users who simply forget their
passwords, and you have a massive problem. Meta’s current account recovery process can be
cumbersome and often unsuccessful.
Meta’s new solution involves taking a video selfie. This selfie is then compared to your profile
photo using facial recognition technology. If there’s a match, you can regain access to your
account.
However, this move brings back memories of Facebook’s previous foray into facial recognition.
A few years ago, the company used this technology to automatically tag users in photos. This
raised significant privacy concerns, leading to the program’s termination.
While Meta assures users that the video selfie will be encrypted and deleted after verification,
concerns about privacy and data usage persist. Critics argue that this technology could be
misused or lead to unintended consequences.
Meta is clearly trying to strike a balance between security and user experience. The company
claims that facial recognition is a more efficient way to verify identity and prevent unauthorized
access. However, the potential risks to privacy cannot be ignored.
What to Do If You’re Locked Out
If you find yourself locked out of your Facebook or Instagram account, you can visit
facebook.com/hacked or instagram.com/hacked. If you’re not offered the video selfie option, you
can upload a government ID for verification.
If you get no immediate response keep reporting the problem to the above websites and hope
for the best. With some 110 million people getting locked out of their accounts every year, it may
take time for a response.
Meta says using facial recognition to verify the identity of the account owner should speed up
the process.
If you don’t see the option right away, be patient. Facebook is rolling out the privacy feature
during the testing phase.