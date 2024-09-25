What the Tech? Emergency Tech Kits

(ABC 6 News) – Recent extreme weather events have highlighted the importance of being prepared for power outages. In an increasingly tech-dependent world, losing electricity can mean losing

communication and access to vital information. That’s why having an emergency tech kit is

crucial.

Find a box, an old suitcase, or just a shelf in the closet and fill it up with these essential tech

items:

Portable Chargers: These are lifesavers during outages. Choose high-capacity chargers that can power your devices multiple times before needing a recharge.

Emergency Radio: A weather radio with a hand crank or solar power is a must-have. It provides weather alerts, charges your phone, and can even serve as a flashlight. Eton, a company that partners with the American Red Cross makes a number of gadgets and devices to use in case of an emergency. One of those devices is a portable weather radio combo that needs no electricity to operate. These do have an internal battery, will run off AA-batteries, and also will charge through a small solar panel. If none of those are available the radio, flashlight, short-band radio, NOAA radio, FM/AM, and a flashlight can operate by a hand crank. Personally I have had one of these portable radios for over a decade. I've found a few minutes of turning the crank I can access emergency information and the flashlight. These radios also have USB output to re-charge phones.

Power Stations: For longer outages, consider investing in a portable power station. These can power essential appliances like refrigerators, keeping your food safe and your home comfortable. Anker and Eco-Flow make whole-house portable generators for backup power. These connect to the internet and the National Weather Service. If the forecast calls for storms, the electric generator will re-charge itself automatically. Smaller electric generators can be moved from room to room to keep small electronics running such as laptops, phones, televisions, and even refrigerators for hours.

Television with Antenna: A TV with an antenna allows you to access local news and information even if your internet is down. Connect the TV to a portable power station and use the antenna to access local news out of the air. Solar Panels: If you anticipate extended power outages, a portable solar panel can recharge your power stations and keep your devices running.

Storage: Store your tech kit in a waterproof and easily accessible container, such as an old suitcase or a sturdy box.

Store your tech kit in a waterproof and easily accessible container, such as an old suitcase or a sturdy box. Maintenance: Check your kit regularly to ensure batteries are charged, devices are functioning, and cables are in good condition.

Remember, your emergency tech kit is only as good as your preparedness. Familiarize yourself

with its contents and how to use each item. Additionally, consider downloading your local news

and weather apps for real-time updates.

By taking the time to build and maintain an emergency tech kit, you’re not only safeguarding

your devices but also ensuring your safety and peace of mind during unexpected power

outages. Stay prepared, stay connected, and stay safe.