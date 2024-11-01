What the Tech? Election Day Stress

(ABC 6 News) – The upcoming election has a lot of people feeling stressed, anxious, and even scared. If you’re one of the 60% of Americans who say the election is having a noticeable impact on your mental

health, you’re not alone. Social media plays a big role, with the constant stream of news,

opinions, and arguments adding to the tension.

Here are a few things you can do to protect your mental health during this time:

Filter your social media: You don’t have to unfriend people, but you can temporarily snooze or unfollow those whose posts trigger strong emotions.

Turn off notifications: Silence the constant alerts from social media platforms like X and Facebook. You can always turn them back on later.

Be mindful of reactions: Did you know that reacting to posts with anger or other strong emotions can actually lead to seeing more of the same content? It's part of how algorithms work.

Take a break: If it's all too much, consider stepping away from social media entirely until the election is over.

Connect in person: Psychologists say that face-to-face interactions can be a good antidote to the negativity of social media.

If you can’t completely avoid election coverage, try downloading a relaxation app like Calm,

Happier, or Mindfulness. These apps offer short meditations and breathing exercises to help you

de-stress. Another option is a coloring app like April Coloring, which can provide a calming

distraction.

Remember, it’s okay to take a break from the news and social media. Your mental health is

important. By taking a few simple steps, you can reduce your stress and anxiety and get

through this election season with your sanity intact.