What the Tech? Election Day Stress
(ABC 6 News) – The upcoming election has a lot of people feeling stressed, anxious, and even scared. If you’re one of the 60% of Americans who say the election is having a noticeable impact on your mental
health, you’re not alone. Social media plays a big role, with the constant stream of news,
opinions, and arguments adding to the tension.
Here are a few things you can do to protect your mental health during this time:
- Filter your social media: You don’t have to unfriend people, but you can temporarily snooze or unfollow those whose posts trigger strong emotions.
- Turn off notifications: Silence the constant alerts from social media platforms like X and Facebook. You can always turn them back on later.
- Be mindful of reactions: Did you know that reacting to posts with anger or other strong emotions can actually lead to seeing more of the same content? It’s part of how algorithms work.
- Take a break: If it’s all too much, consider stepping away from social media entirely until the election is over.
- Connect in person: Psychologists say that face-to-face interactions can be a good antidote to the negativity of social media.
If you can’t completely avoid election coverage, try downloading a relaxation app like Calm,
Happier, or Mindfulness. These apps offer short meditations and breathing exercises to help you
de-stress. Another option is a coloring app like April Coloring, which can provide a calming
distraction.
Remember, it’s okay to take a break from the news and social media. Your mental health is
important. By taking a few simple steps, you can reduce your stress and anxiety and get
through this election season with your sanity intact.