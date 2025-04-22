What the Tech? Don’t Toss It! Repurpose Your Old Tech This Earth Day

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Tuesday is Earth Day, and this year, a major focus is on reducing e-waste. Millions of tons of electronic waste are generated annually, and a huge portion ends up in landfills. This is bad news—the chemicals and metals in our old phones, computers, tablets, and other devices can leach into the ground, poisoning the soil. While recycling is gaining popularity, many people simply throw away their old devices when they upgrade. But there’s a better way: repurposing! Let’s explore some creative uses for your still-functioning old gadgets.

Do you have an old phone or tablet gathering dust in a drawer? Instead of letting them sit idle or throwing them away, why not put them back to work? You’d be surprised at how many ways you can give them a new lease on life.

For instance, that old phone you replaced can become a dedicated music player. Load it up with your favorite songs and use it at the gym, in the car, or anywhere else without draining your current phone’s battery or using its data. Think of it as a retro iPod experience!

Another great idea is to turn that old phone into a TV remote. Download the Roku or Fire TV app, and as long as the phone can connect to WiFi, you’ll have a superior remote control at your fingertips.

Tablets and phones also make excellent e-readers. Download the Kindle app and enjoy your favorite books. An iPad, with its larger screen and color display, is especially great for reading magazines or books with illustrations.

Got kids? An old phone can be a fantastic first device for them. Fill it with games and music; it doesn’t even need to be connected to a phone plan.

For added security, turn an old phone into a security camera. Apps like Alfred or Manything can transform your device into a motion-sensing camera that sends live video alerts to your main phone. It’s also perfect for keeping an eye on pets or serving as a nanny cam.

And even if you’ve forgotten the passcode, an old phone can still be useful as an emergency house phone—anyone can dial 9-1-1. This is especially helpful if you have young children.

As for that old iPad with a cracked screen, even it has potential! It can serve as a digital picture frame. Set up a shared photo album, and your family can add their memories to it. It can also function as a TV for streaming services like Hulu and YouTube TV.

We spend a lot of money on these devices, so let’s get the most out of them and keep them out of landfills. By repurposing our old technology, we can make a positive impact on the environment this Earth Day and beyond.