What the Tech? Don’t Fall for This Dangerous Facebook Advice: Why Changing Your Voicemail When Lost is a Bad Idea

What the Tech? False Facebook Post

(ABC 6 News) – You’ve probably seen the Facebook post circulating that advises changing your voicemail to your location if you get lost. It sounds like a good idea, but it’s actually terrible advice that could

put you in more danger. Let’s break down why this is a myth and what you should do instead.

Why Changing Your Voicemail is the Worst Idea

The post suggests that if you’re lost with a dying battery and poor cell reception, you should

update your voicemail with your location, what’s happening, and any additional information. The

logic is that anyone calling your phone will hear this message and know where to find you.

However, this is flawed for several reasons:

Uploading a voicemail requires a strong cell signal. If you have a weak signal, you likely won’t be able to change your voicemail in the first place. The message isn’t stored on your phone but on your provider’s servers. Voice calls drain your battery faster. Changing your voicemail and receiving calls will use up precious battery life, leaving you with even less power to communicate. People rarely listen to voicemails anymore. With texting and other messaging apps, most people don’t check their voicemails regularly, so your message might not be heard in time.

What to Do Instead

Text your location to friends or family. Text messages use less battery power and can often be sent even with a weak signal. Set up emergency contacts in your phone’s settings. This way, you can quickly notify them of your situation with a few taps. Use emergency SOS features. On an iPhone, press the on-off button 5 times to call 911 and text your emergency contacts with your GPS location. On Android devices, hold down the on/off button until you see the emergency screen. Download the What3Words app. This app provides a unique three-word code for your precise location, making it easier for rescuers to find you. It works even with low battery and poor signal. For iPhone users with iOS 18, use Emergency SOS via Satellite. This feature allows you to text emergency services and contacts with your location, even without any cellular connection.

Remember: Sharing the false voicemail advice could harm someone in a real emergency.

Instead, spread the word about these effective and safe methods for getting help when lost.

Stay safe out there!

what3words.com