What the Tech? Digital Halloween Decorations

(ABC 6 News) – Forget those towering skeletons and inflatable ghosts! Jack-O-Lanterns may be a less

expensive decoration but this Halloween, why not ditch the traditional decorations and embrace

a more tech-savvy approach?

Digital decorations are the new craze, offering a cost-effective and time-saving way to transform

your home into a haunted house or a whimsical wonderland.

You may have seen digital animations on TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube. Most of those are

just pointed at a wall for moving lights. There’s a much better way to do this though.

Imagine eerie figures attempting to break free from your windows, animated characters dancing

on your garage door, or spine-chilling scenes so realistic they might just scare the neighbors.

These are just a few examples of the captivating effects you can achieve with digital

decorations.

How does it work?

It’s surprisingly simple. You’ll need a digital projector (available for as low as $30 online), a

shower curtain liner (a $2 investment), and a digital video file. You can find a variety of spooky

and fun animations online, often with accompanying sound effects.

I found a wide variety of creepy, scary, and fun digital animation files at Atmos FX for between

$15-$50. You can also find free animations on YouTube but unless you have a YouTube

Premium subscription, the videos will be interrupted by commercials.

Once you have your equipment, simply hang the shower curtain in your desired location (a

window, doorway, or even free-standing in the yard or on the roof. Project the video onto it, and

voila! Your home is instantly transformed.

Benefits of Digital Decorations:

Cost-effective: Compared to traditional decorations, digital decorations are much more affordable.

Time-saving: Setting up and taking down digital decorations takes minutes, not hours.

Setting up and taking down digital decorations takes minutes, not hours. Versatile: With a wide range of available animations, you can create any atmosphere you desire, from spooky to silly. Most files have multiple scenes for displaying in a variety of ways.

Reusable: Use the same projector and shower curtain for different holidays and occasions.

Beyond Halloween:

Digital decorations aren’t just for Halloween. You can find festive animations for Thanksgiving,

Christmas, New Year’s Eve, and other special occasions.

So, this Halloween, why not embrace the digital trend and give your home a tech-tastic

makeover? Your neighbors will be green with envy (or should we say, orange with fright?).