What the Tech? Desktop Gadget Gifts
(ABC 6 News) – Let’s face it, we all know someone who practically lives behind a computer screen. Whether they’re a workaholic, a gamer, or just really love browsing cat memes, these tech accessories
are sure to make their digital life a little easier and a lot more fun!
Upgrade Their Mouse Situation
Remember those clunky, wired computer mice from the Stone Age? Yeah, it’s time to ditch
those relics. A sleek, wireless Bluetooth mouse is a game-changer. Not only does it declutter
their workspace, but it also gives them the freedom to move around without being tethered to
their computer. Plus, with ergonomic designs from brands like Logitech, their hand and wrist will
thank you.
Gunk-Busting Keyboard Cleaner
Keyboards can get nasty. We’re talking crumbs, dust, and who knows what else lurking between
those keys. Enter the magical goop that’s taken TikTok by storm. This stuff is like a tiny vacuum
cleaner for your keyboard, sucking up all the grime and leaving it sparkling clean.
Hub-tastic Expansion
Let’s be honest, computers never seem to have enough ports. That’s where a USB hub comes
in. These little lifesavers add a bunch of extra ports, so they can plug in all their gadgets and
gizmos without playing the “unplug this, plug in that” game.
Portable Hard Drive Power
We all know the pain of running out of storage space. A portable hard drive is the perfect
solution. These days, they’re so tiny that they can fit in your pocket, yet they hold a ton of data.
They’re a must-have for anyone who needs to transfer files between devices or simply back up
their precious photos and videos.
Monitor Magic
A portable monitor is like a second screen for their laptop. It’s perfect for multitasking, working
on the go, or just watching cat videos in glorious high definition. Plus, it’s slim and lightweight,
so they can take it anywhere.
Tidy Desk, Happy Life
Help them declutter their desk with a tablet stand. It not only props up their iPad or tablet, but it
also adds extra USB ports for even more connectivity. Plus, it looks way more organized than a
stack of books and papers.
Light Up Their Life
Add a pop of color and personality to their workspace with a light strip. These customizable
lights can create a calming ambiance, boost their energy, or simply match their mood. They’re
also a great way to show off their gaming setup or add a touch of flair to their Zoom calls.
Blue Light Blocking Glasses
Okay, so the jury’s still out on whether blue light-blocking glasses actually work. But hey, they
look cool, and they might just help them sleep better at night. Plus, they’re a great excuse to
avoid eye contact with that annoying coworker.
Best of all, like most electronics, prices have dropped on most of these gadgets in recent years.
Pink Stuff for cleaning keyboards