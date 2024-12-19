What the Tech? Desktop Gadget Gifts

(ABC 6 News) – Let’s face it, we all know someone who practically lives behind a computer screen. Whether they’re a workaholic, a gamer, or just really love browsing cat memes, these tech accessories

are sure to make their digital life a little easier and a lot more fun!

Upgrade Their Mouse Situation

Remember those clunky, wired computer mice from the Stone Age? Yeah, it’s time to ditch

those relics. A sleek, wireless Bluetooth mouse is a game-changer. Not only does it declutter

their workspace, but it also gives them the freedom to move around without being tethered to

their computer. Plus, with ergonomic designs from brands like Logitech, their hand and wrist will

thank you.

Gunk-Busting Keyboard Cleaner

Keyboards can get nasty. We’re talking crumbs, dust, and who knows what else lurking between

those keys. Enter the magical goop that’s taken TikTok by storm. This stuff is like a tiny vacuum

cleaner for your keyboard, sucking up all the grime and leaving it sparkling clean.

Hub-tastic Expansion

Let’s be honest, computers never seem to have enough ports. That’s where a USB hub comes

in. These little lifesavers add a bunch of extra ports, so they can plug in all their gadgets and

gizmos without playing the “unplug this, plug in that” game.

Portable Hard Drive Power

We all know the pain of running out of storage space. A portable hard drive is the perfect

solution. These days, they’re so tiny that they can fit in your pocket, yet they hold a ton of data.

They’re a must-have for anyone who needs to transfer files between devices or simply back up

their precious photos and videos.

Monitor Magic

A portable monitor is like a second screen for their laptop. It’s perfect for multitasking, working

on the go, or just watching cat videos in glorious high definition. Plus, it’s slim and lightweight,

so they can take it anywhere.

Tidy Desk, Happy Life

Help them declutter their desk with a tablet stand. It not only props up their iPad or tablet, but it

also adds extra USB ports for even more connectivity. Plus, it looks way more organized than a

stack of books and papers.

Light Up Their Life

Add a pop of color and personality to their workspace with a light strip. These customizable

lights can create a calming ambiance, boost their energy, or simply match their mood. They’re

also a great way to show off their gaming setup or add a touch of flair to their Zoom calls.

Blue Light Blocking Glasses

Okay, so the jury’s still out on whether blue light-blocking glasses actually work. But hey, they

look cool, and they might just help them sleep better at night. Plus, they’re a great excuse to

avoid eye contact with that annoying coworker.

Best of all, like most electronics, prices have dropped on most of these gadgets in recent years.

Computer Mice from Logitech

Pink Stuff for cleaning keyboards

Hue Lightstrip

Govee Lightstrip

Gunnar BlueLight Glasses

Anker Tablet Stand

Viewsonic Portable Monitors

Sandisk Hard Drive

Computer Docking Hub