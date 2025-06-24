What the Tech? Cyber attack warning

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – It’s not missiles or drones the U.S. should be worried about — it’s malware, phishing links, and stolen passwords.

State-sponsored cyberattacks are on the rise, and cybersecurity officials say the biggest threat may already be inside the country’s digital infrastructure. While these hackers often have their sights set on critical systems like power grids and hospitals, the first step in their attacks usually starts with something small: someone clicking a bad link.

The FBI and Department of Homeland Security have issued multiple warnings that foreign governments, including Russia, China, Iran, and North Korea, are actively targeting the U.S. through cyberterrorism. These are coordinated efforts designed to breach systems that power daily life: healthcare, finance, transportation, and communication.

And often, the first point of entry is an individual.

“It could be a piece of malicious code on your computer that could steal usernames and passwords,” says Scott Augenbaum, a retired FBI agent who spent years investigating cyberterrorism.

Once a hacker gains access to a personal or business account, they can move laterally into larger systems. That’s how ransomware attacks happen, how private emails are leaked, systems shut down, and companies held hostage.

This isn’t a far-off threat. In 2013, an Iranian-linked hacker group reportedly gained access to a dam in New York. In Florida, an attacker attempted to poison a city’s water supply. In both cases, a simple phishing email opened the door.

“Remember, critical infrastructure is banking and finance, it’s healthcare, it’s education, it’s transportation,” Augenbaum explains. “And most of that is owned and operated by the private sector.”

That means you, your workplace, your passwords, and your habits could be part of the front line in stopping a future attack.

Here’s what you can do right now:

● Turn on two-factor authentication for any account that offers it

● Use strong, unique passwords for every login

● Freeze your credit to prevent fraudulent accounts in your name

● Update your devices and apps regularly to patch security holes

● Think before you click — especially if a text or email feels urgent or alarming

“When you get that email that says something bad has happened and to click a link, stop and take a breath,” Augenbaum advises. “Go to Google News or a trusted source. Think before you click. Click before you act.”

The next cyberattack may not target you directly, but it could come through your phone, your inbox, a social media link, or your Wi-Fi. Taking a few simple steps today can protect you, your family, and the systems we all depend on tomorrow.

