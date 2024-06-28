What the Tech? Clever Apple AirTag Uses

What the Tech? Clever AirTag Uses

(ABC 6 News) – I was with a group of friends the other night and the conversation turned to lost luggage.

Someone’s bag didn’t make it to the correct airport and they had no idea where it was.

Someone asked if they’d put an Apple AirTag in the bag and the reply was “I’ve never thought of

that.”

I began asking the rest of the group if they use AirTags and, if so, how. There were several

blank stares along with a couple “I don’t know where to put them.”

If you bought an Apple AirTag, or a 4-pack of them, you probably already know that they can

help you keep track of your keys, wallet, or luggage. But here are a few more creative ways to

use them that you might not have thought about:

● Track your checked luggage: Slip an AirTag into your suitcase before you check it. If

your luggage gets lost, you’ll be able to see its location on your phone.

● Keep tabs on your kids: Put an AirTag in your child’s backpack or pocket. This is

especially helpful if they’re going to be in a crowded place.

● Recover a stolen car: Hide an AirTag in your car. If it’s ever stolen, you’ll be able to tell

the police exactly where it is.

● Find your pet: Attach an AirTag to your pet’s collar. If they ever run away, you’ll be able

to track them down.

● Secure your bike: Attach an AirTag to your bike. This will help you deter thieves and

recover your bike if it’s ever stolen.

● Monitor your vacation home: Place an AirTag in your vacation home or Airbnb. Put it in

lost mode so that if someone enters the property, you’ll receive a notification.

These are just a few of the many ways you can use an AirTag or Tile. With a little creativity, you

can use these trackers to keep track of just about anything. Search for AirTags on Amazon and

you’ll see many accessories that allow you to attach them to just about anything.

How AirTags work

AirTags use Bluetooth to connect to nearby iPhones. If you can’t find your item, you can check

the Find My app on your iPhone to see its last known location. The app will also play a sound on

the AirTag to help you find it.

AirTags are a relatively inexpensive way to keep track of your belongings. They’re small,

durable, and easy to use. If you’re always losing things, an AirTag is a worthwhile investment.

They only work with Apple devices. If you have an Android smartphone you might consider a

Tile device or a similar tracker from Chipolo.