What the Tech? Campaign Text Messages

(ABC 6 News) – Ah, the sweet silence after the election. No more relentless political robo-texts bombarding our phones! We can all agree that this is a welcome relief. But what did we learn from this onslaught of messages?

Campaign season saw an unprecedented surge in political text messages. Reports indicate that

over 700 million texts were sent daily in September alone. The Trump and Harris campaigns

were particularly active, with their messages becoming the subject of SNL skits and TikTok

trends.

But were these texts legal? The FCC regulates robo-texts similarly to robo-calls, requiring prior

consent from recipients. However, it’s clear that many of us never opted in. And while

responding “STOP” should theoretically halt the messages, it often just signals to the bots that

your number is active, leading to more texts from different numbers.

So, what’s the best approach? Simply ignore, delete, or junk these unwanted messages. You

can also report the number to your carrier.

Remember, while the election is over, robo-texts are here to stay. We can expect to see a

continued rise in these messages, with estimates suggesting over 15 billion political texts were

sent in 2022.

It’s crucial to stay informed about our rights and the laws surrounding these messages. While

we may celebrate the end of campaign texts, the battle against spam and unwanted messages

continues.

Key Takeaways:

Political robo-texts flooded our phones during the campaign season.

The FCC requires prior consent for such messages, but this rule is often disregarded. Do you remember ever opting in?

Responding “STOP” may not be effective and could lead to more spam.

The best approach is to ignore, delete, and report unwanted messages.

Robo-texts are a persistent issue, and we need to remain vigilant.

Let’s hope for a future where our phones are used for communication, not constant

bombardment.