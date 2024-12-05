What the Tech? Best Tech Gifts for the Holidays

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re looking for a truly impressive gift for the tech enthusiast in your life, forget about the usual gadgets. These cutting-edge innovations are sure to make a statement. While they might

be a bit pricier, their unique features and wow factor make them worth every penny.

Meta Sunglasses: These aren’t your average shades. These stylish Ray-Ban Wayfarers pack a powerful AI punch. They can record videos, snap photos, play music, take calls, and even post to Instagram. The real magic lies in their ability to answer questions about your surroundings. Simply ask “Hey Meta, what am I looking at?” and the glasses will use image recognition to provide an answer. It’s like having a personal tour guide and a super-smart assistant all in one.

Bartesian and Bartesian Duet: Elevate your home bar with this robotic bartender. The Bartesian scans barcodes on cocktail mix pods and expertly mixes drinks using the corresponding alcohol from your collection. In seconds, you can enjoy perfectly crafted Old Fashioneds, Margaritas, and more. It's the ultimate party trick and a guaranteed conversation starter.

Seestar and Dwarf Telescope Cameras: Astrophotography is no longer just for professionals. These portable and user-friendly cameras make it easy to capture stunning images of the night sky. Set them up in your backyard and marvel at nebulas, galaxies, planets, and even birds. The accompanying app allows you to track and save your celestial snapshots on your phone or tablet.

Miko Chess Set: This isn't your grandfather's chessboard. The Miko Chess Set brings the game to life. Play against anyone in the world who has the app or another board. Watch in awe as your opponent's pieces move autonomously across the board. It's like a scene out of Harry Potter! The set also offers interactive tutorials, making it a great way to learn and improve your chess skills.

These tech gifts are sure to impress even the most discerning recipient. They offer a glimpse

into the future of technology and provide a truly unique and memorable experience. So, if you’re

looking to give a gift that will be remembered for years to come, consider one of these

splurge-worthy options.