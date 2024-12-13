What the Tech? Best Tech Gadgets of all Time

(ABC 6 News) – In a world overflowing with tech gadgets, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype of the latest and greatest. Many, if not most of these gadgets have a short shelf-life and wind up in a closet or

desk drawer never to be used again.

However, amidst the sea of fleeting trends, there are a few select devices that have truly

become indispensable to my daily life. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill smartphones or

smartwatches; these are the unsung heroes that have earned a permanent spot in my tech

arsenal.

Wireless Earbuds: A Symphony of Sound and Convenience

First up are my trusty wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a true marvel of

engineering. Their lightweight design and snug fit make them ideal for all-day wear, while their

impressive feature set keeps me connected and entertained. From answering calls with a

simple head nod to automatically adjusting the volume during conversations, these earbuds

seamlessly integrate into my life. And with their innovative hearing aid capabilities, they’re

always there to lend an ear.

For those intense gym sessions, I turn to the Bose Quiet Comfort earbuds. Their active noise

cancellation is a game-changer, allowing me to focus on my workout without distractions. But

what truly sets them apart is their exceptional battery life. After hours of use, they keep going

strong, ensuring that I’m never without my favorite tunes.

Tapplock: The Future of Security

Next is the Tapplock, a padlock that has revolutionized the way I secure my belongings. With

just a tap of my finger, this ingenious device unlocks effortlessly, eliminating the need for keys or

cumbersome combinations. Its long-lasting battery and convenient app-based unlocking options

make it a reliable and user-friendly security solution. I might add the Tapplock has some trouble

reading my fingerprint after a hot shower or steam. The solution is in the Tapplock app which

unlocks using a tap on the screen. The battery life is unreal. Even using it 4-5 days a week at

the gym I haven’t needed to recharge the lock in over a year.

Google Pixel Tablet: The Ultimate Digital Assistant

On my desk sits the Google Pixel tablet, a versatile powerhouse that keeps my life organized

and entertained. With Google Assistant at its core, this tablet effortlessly manages my

appointments, sets reminders, and keeps me on top of my schedule. It’s also my go-to device

for streaming music and videos, watching TV, and staying connected with the world. If you don’t

want to pay nearly $1,000 for an iPad, you’ll be quite happy and comfortable with the Pixel

tablet at $250. A combo version with the speaker/stand is around $479.

SCOTTeVEST: The Traveler’s Best Friend

Finally, no travel adventure is complete without my SCOTTeVEST. This ingenious garment

boasts over two dozen pockets, cleverly designed to accommodate all of my tech essentials.

Everything has its place, from my iPad to my phone, chargers, and other gadgets. Whether I’m

navigating airport security or exploring a new city, the SCOTTeVEST keeps me organized and

prepared for anything.

In many airports, TSA agents allow for placing the vest on the conveyor belt without removing

the devices. This isn’t the case in every airport so ask before you walk through security.

These are just a few tech gadgets that have earned a permanent place in my heart and daily

routine. They may not always be the flashiest or most talked-about devices, but they’re the ones

that truly make a difference in my life. So next time you’re tempted by the latest tech trend,

remember to consider the unsung heroes – the gadgets that seamlessly integrate into your life

and become indispensable companions.