What the Tech? Best Tech Gadgets of all Time
(ABC 6 News) – In a world overflowing with tech gadgets, it’s easy to get caught up in the hype of the latest and greatest. Many, if not most of these gadgets have a short shelf-life and wind up in a closet or
desk drawer never to be used again.
However, amidst the sea of fleeting trends, there are a few select devices that have truly
become indispensable to my daily life. These aren’t your run-of-the-mill smartphones or
smartwatches; these are the unsung heroes that have earned a permanent spot in my tech
arsenal.
Wireless Earbuds: A Symphony of Sound and Convenience
First up are my trusty wireless earbuds. The Apple AirPods Pro 2 are a true marvel of
engineering. Their lightweight design and snug fit make them ideal for all-day wear, while their
impressive feature set keeps me connected and entertained. From answering calls with a
simple head nod to automatically adjusting the volume during conversations, these earbuds
seamlessly integrate into my life. And with their innovative hearing aid capabilities, they’re
always there to lend an ear.
For those intense gym sessions, I turn to the Bose Quiet Comfort earbuds. Their active noise
cancellation is a game-changer, allowing me to focus on my workout without distractions. But
what truly sets them apart is their exceptional battery life. After hours of use, they keep going
strong, ensuring that I’m never without my favorite tunes.
Tapplock: The Future of Security
Next is the Tapplock, a padlock that has revolutionized the way I secure my belongings. With
just a tap of my finger, this ingenious device unlocks effortlessly, eliminating the need for keys or
cumbersome combinations. Its long-lasting battery and convenient app-based unlocking options
make it a reliable and user-friendly security solution. I might add the Tapplock has some trouble
reading my fingerprint after a hot shower or steam. The solution is in the Tapplock app which
unlocks using a tap on the screen. The battery life is unreal. Even using it 4-5 days a week at
the gym I haven’t needed to recharge the lock in over a year.
Google Pixel Tablet: The Ultimate Digital Assistant
On my desk sits the Google Pixel tablet, a versatile powerhouse that keeps my life organized
and entertained. With Google Assistant at its core, this tablet effortlessly manages my
appointments, sets reminders, and keeps me on top of my schedule. It’s also my go-to device
for streaming music and videos, watching TV, and staying connected with the world. If you don’t
want to pay nearly $1,000 for an iPad, you’ll be quite happy and comfortable with the Pixel
tablet at $250. A combo version with the speaker/stand is around $479.
SCOTTeVEST: The Traveler’s Best Friend
Finally, no travel adventure is complete without my SCOTTeVEST. This ingenious garment
boasts over two dozen pockets, cleverly designed to accommodate all of my tech essentials.
Everything has its place, from my iPad to my phone, chargers, and other gadgets. Whether I’m
navigating airport security or exploring a new city, the SCOTTeVEST keeps me organized and
prepared for anything.
In many airports, TSA agents allow for placing the vest on the conveyor belt without removing
the devices. This isn’t the case in every airport so ask before you walk through security.
These are just a few tech gadgets that have earned a permanent place in my heart and daily
routine. They may not always be the flashiest or most talked-about devices, but they’re the ones
that truly make a difference in my life. So next time you’re tempted by the latest tech trend,
remember to consider the unsung heroes – the gadgets that seamlessly integrate into your life
and become indispensable companions.