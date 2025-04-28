What the Tech? Apps of the Day: Allergy apps

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Springtime is a beautiful time of year with blooming flowers and warmer weather. However, for many, it also means the dreaded allergy season has arrived. Itchy eyes, sneezing, and congestion can make enjoying the outdoors difficult. But technology has come to the rescue with some handy smartphone apps designed to help you navigate the world of pollen and allergens.

If your patio looks like it’s covered in a layer of yellow dust (pollen!), you’re not alone. While weather apps often give you a heads-up about high pollen counts, they don’t always tell you what you’re allergic to specifically. That’s where dedicated allergy apps come in. This week, we’re focusing on two highly-rated apps: Zyrtec’s AllergyCast and Allergy Plus by Pollen.com.

Both Zyrtec’s AllergyCast and Allergy Plus by Pollen.com aim to give you an allergy and weather forecast each day. They provide maps that show the severity of allergens in your area and identify the sources of pollen, such as maple, oak, or birch trees. Planning outdoor activities? These apps can help you determine the best times to venture out and when it might be better to stay indoors.

Key Features:

● Daily Allergy and Weather Forecasts: Get real-time information about pollen levels and weather conditions.

● Allergen Maps: Visualize the severity of allergens in your location.

● Pollen Source Identification: Learn what types of pollen are currently prevalent (e.g., tree pollen, grass pollen).

● Activity Planning: See recommendations for outdoor activities based on pollen levels.

● Symptom Logging: Both apps allow you to log your symptoms. This feature is especially helpful for identifying your specific allergens. Over time, you can track patterns and see if you are more affected by tree pollen, ragweed, or grass.

More About Zyrtec’s AllergyCast

Zyrtec’s AllergyCast provides personalized allergy forecasts based on your location and symptom history. The app is associated with the Zyrtec brand of allergy medication, which you might find useful.

More About Allergy Plus by Pollen.com

Allergy Plus by Pollen.com is powered by data from Pollen.com, a well-known resource for allergy information. It offers detailed pollen counts and allergen information for locations across the United States.

Free vs. Premium Versions

Both apps are free to download and use, but they might include advertisements. If you suffer from severe allergies year-round, you might want to consider upgrading to a premium subscription for an ad-free experience and potentially additional features. However, the free versions should be sufficient for most people.

The Verdict

Both Zyrtec’s AllergyCast and Allergy Plus by Pollen.com are excellent at providing valuable allergy information. They can offer relief by helping you make informed decisions about when it’s safe to go outside and when it’s better to stay indoors. If you struggle with allergies, consider downloading one or both of these apps to take control of your allergy season.

