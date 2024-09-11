What the Tech? Apple Unveils New iPhone 16 and Other Products

What the Tech? Apple Unveils New iPhone 16

(ABC 6 News) – Every iPhone is better than the previous version. But in the past couple of years the

improvements have been marginal. Now that Apple is going all-in on artificial intelligence, this

might be the time to upgrade to the latest and greatest. Or maybe not.

Apple’s focus on artificial intelligence takes center stage with the iPhone 16. The standout

feature, “Visual Intelligence,” allows users to interact with their surroundings in unprecedented

ways. Imagine taking a photo of a café, and your iPhone instantly provides its address, website,

and even the menu. Or capturing a concert poster and having the event automatically added to

your calendar. These AI-powered enhancements are undoubtedly impressive and could be a

game-changer for those who embrace the power of AI.

These features are included in the upcoming iOS 18 that’s available only on iPhone 15 Pro but

will be incorporated into both the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max.

Apple demonstrated other iOS 18 Apple intelligence features such as having Siri locate and

identify duplicate photos. iMessages and emails will appear not just with the first few lines of the

message but with a summary of the entire message to help you decide if you should open it

right away.

It’ll also allow users to create personalized emoji. Ask Siri to add an emoji of a lizard wearing a

cowboy hat, an emoji that doesn’t exist, and Apple Intelligence will create the image to share.

I also loved the Siri feature where if someone sends you a song title, you only have to ask Siri to

play it. And ask Siri to send all of the photos from a previous event to a friend and it’ll be done

automatically without you needing to search and send them yourself.

Apple says its Apple Intelligence will be saved on Apple servers but that the data is never stored

or shared with Apple.

Camera Control: A Photographer’s Dream

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the new camera control button, which transforms the

iPhone into a versatile camera. With a simple tap or hold on the new button just below the

volume buttons, users can capture photos and videos without needing to open the camera app.

The button also offers slider controls reminiscent of traditional cameras, providing greater

creative control. This feature blurs the lines between smartphone and professional camera,

making the iPhone 16 Pro a compelling option for photographers.

Additional Upgrades and Considerations

Beyond AI and camera improvements, the iPhone 16 boasts new colors, a larger screen for the

Pro and Pro Max models, and enhanced sleep tracking capabilities in the Apple Watch 10.

Apple demonstrated a new tracking feature to detect Sleep Apnea. Apple says it expects to

have approval for that feature by the end of the year.

The AirPods Pro now offer clinical-grade hearing aids with impressive noise-canceling features.

Is It Worth the Upgrade?

The verdict on whether to upgrade depends on your current iPhone model and your desire for

cutting-edge AI features. If you own an iPhone 14 or older, the iPhone 16’s AI capabilities and

camera control button could be compelling reasons to make the switch. However, if you already

have the iPhone 15, the decision hinges on how much you value the new camera features.

The iPhone 16 undoubtedly pushes the boundaries of smartphone technology, particularly in AI

and camera capabilities. However, whether it’s a must-have upgrade depends on individual

needs and preferences. As always, Apple enthusiasts anticipate getting their hands on the latest

devices to experience the future of mobile technology.

The iPhone 16, 16 Pro, AirPods Pro 2, and Apple Watch 10 are available for pre-order

September 13th and be available for delivery or pickup September 20th.