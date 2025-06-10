What the Tech? Apple iOS 26

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Apple is giving the iPhone a major makeover with iOS 26. Announced at today’s Worldwide Developers Conference, the new update features a redesigned interface, smarter AI features, and several upgrades across Messages, Phone, Safari, and more.

One of the biggest changes is the naming system. Starting now, the version number will match the year. So, instead of wondering what version you are running, the latest update is simply called iOS 26. This change could come to the iPhone when Apple introduces the next model this fall. Wouldn’t it be easier for everyone if the next iPhone is called the “26”?

The most noticeable change is what Apple calls the “Liquid Glass” design. This is not a new screen material, but a visual refresh that adds translucent layers and depth to the interface. It makes everything on your screen feel more immersive and polished, with a soft, almost three-dimensional effect. You will notice it in the Control Center, Safari’s address bar, the home screen, lock screen, and even in app icons.

Artificial intelligence is also at the center of iOS 26. One standout feature is live translation for text, audio, FaceTime, and phone calls. Speak to someone in another language, and your iPhone will translate the conversation in real time.

Another helpful upgrade is Visual Intelligence. Snap a photo or spot a product on social media, and your iPhone can identify it and search the web to show you where to buy it. Apple says this feature is powered by a version of ChatGPT built into the device, meaning the search stays private.

Messages get more interactive, too. You can now create a poll inside a group text, which is handy when trying to plan a dinner or outing with friends. You can also set custom chat backgrounds using text prompts to generate an image. And Apple introduced “Genmoji,” a tool to create your own custom emoji by combining different elements.

Phone calls are getting smarter as well. A new call screening option will silence unknown callers until they identify themselves and state their reason for calling. And when you are on hold, your iPhone will recognize the hold music, mute it for you, and notify you when someone picks up again.

Safari is getting a refreshed design, along with better privacy controls that make fingerprinting and tracking more difficult. The Photos app is being reorganized to group memories in a more meaningful way. And Apple Music will soon be able to translate lyrics into other languages on the fly.

The developer beta is available now. A public beta will be released in July, with the full version of iOS 26 expected to roll out this fall.

It is one of the most ambitious software updates Apple has introduced in years, and your iPhone is about to feel brand new.