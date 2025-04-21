What the Tech? App of the Day: Whatnot

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever wished you could combine the thrill of a yard sale with the convenience of online shopping? Enter Whatnot, the app that’s taking the world of buying and selling by storm. Picture this: a live video feed of someone walking through their home, showcasing items they’re ready to part with, and you, the viewer, can bid on them in real-time. It’s a blend of TikTok’s engaging live video format and eBay’s shopping experience, creating a unique platform for both buyers and sellers.

Launched in 2019, Whatnot is experiencing rapid growth. It’s not just another online marketplace; it’s a community where you can discover anything from rare collectibles and antiques to vintage clothing and everyday items. Many sellers even purchase pallets of goods specifically to resell them live on the app. The variety is endless, reminiscent of the eclectic mix you’d find at a bustling flea market or a series of neighborhood garage sales.

The magic of Whatnot lies in its live format. Sellers host shows, presenting items and engaging with buyers who can bid or use the “Buy It Now” option. You’ll hear the sounds of live auctions, the excitement of bidding wars, and the banter between sellers and their audience. It’s an interactive experience that goes beyond simply browsing pictures of products.

Sellers on Whatnot often specialize in specific categories, making it easy for buyers to find what they’re looking for. Whether you’re a “sneakerhead,” a vintage enthusiast, or a pop culture collector, you’re likely to find a community of like-minded individuals. Becoming a seller requires approval, and once approved, you can schedule your live shows. Whatnot takes an 8% cut of the sales price, and buyers cover the standard shipping costs.

For buyers, the app and website are free to browse. With over 11 million downloads and availability on both iPhone and Android, Whatnot has become a popular destination for bargain hunters and collectors alike. It’s a digital twist on the traditional garage sale, offering a fun and engaging way to discover hidden gems and unique finds. If you’re looking for a new way to shop or sell, Whatnot is definitely worth exploring. It’s more than just an app; it’s a vibrant community where you never know what you might discover.

