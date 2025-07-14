What the Tech? App of the Day: Touch Grass

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Do you ever find yourself caught in the endless scroll of TikTok, Instagram, or other social media feeds, only to look up and realize 30 minutes, or even an hour, has vanished? You’re not alone.

We’ve all been there, and frankly, it’s no secret that we’re spending more time glued to our screens than ever before. A recent Pew study highlighted this growing trend, with nearly half of all people in the U.S. admitting to being constantly on their phones, and that number is even higher for younger adults and teens.

While there are plenty of apps designed to track your screen time, a new app called “Touch Grass” takes a much more direct approach. It doesn’t just track your usage; it actively tells you when it’s time to step away from the digital world and embrace reality. Literally.

The term “Touch Grass” is internet slang used to describe someone who needs to get back to reality. In the context of this app, it means exactly that: stop scrolling, and get outside. The app allows you to set limits on how much time you’re willing to spend on specific applications. For instance, if TikTok is your biggest time sink, you can set a 30-minute limit.

Here’s where “Touch Grass” really stands out. When you hit your pre-set time limit, the app doesn’t just send a gentle reminder. It forces you off the app until you physically go outside and “Touch Grass.” And no, it won’t take your word for it! To unlock your app for another 30 minutes, you have to turn on your camera and take a picture of your hand actually touching grass. And sorry, touching a houseplant won’t work either!

The app does offer a “skip” button, but use it wisely as you only get one skip per month! If you find yourself needing more skips, you can purchase them for a flexible amount of money, which you decide. Interestingly, the money earned from these extra skips goes towards a good cause: planting trees in remote areas.

Currently, “Touch Grass” is an iPhone-only app, but the developer, who launched it a few months ago, is actively working on an Android version. Android users can add their name to a waiting list to be notified when it’s available.

“Touch Grass” offers one of the most unique and effective ways I’ve seen to regain control of your social media or gaming habits. It’s free to track two apps, making it easy to try out and see if it helps you find that much-needed balance between your digital life and the real world. So, next time you’re lost in the scroll, maybe it’s time to “Touch Grass”!