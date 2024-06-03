What the Tech? App of the Day: 'SwiftKey'

(ABC 6 News) – How many times have you tried to send a text and auto-correct makes all the wrong

corrections? If you text a lot that number is probably pretty high.

The default keyboards that came pre-installed on iPhone and Android devices are just what we

use because they’re there. If you’re not satisfied with the results, a third-party keyboard may be

worth a try.

SwiftKey has been around for about as long as most of us have owned smartphones but now

that Microsoft owns it, new features have been added, including the use of AI and Microsoft

CoPilot.

SwiftKey became popular in the early days because people found swiping to text is much easier

and faster than actually tapping on individual letter keys. With SwiftKey, you just place your

finger on the first letter of the word and swipe across the keyboard. It’s very accurate and if you

haven’t tried it before you’ll notice it’s much faster to write a text.

SwiftKey also claims it is more accurate as it not only learns how you type and the words you

use, but where your fingers usually hit the keys. When I looked at what it learned I could see

that on my letters my fingers hit the keys just a bit sideways or at the top or bottom of the letter.

Since SwiftKey learned my tapping patterns it got the words right more times than not.

Some people might like the ability to change the color and theme of their keyboard and SwiftKey

allows you to do that with dozens of options. Change the keyboard to a different color and

shade.

The biggest upgrade though is the built-in Microsoft’s CoPilot generative AI.

The CoPilot icon hovers just above the keyboard and you can choose it at any time. Once it

opens you can ask CoPilot to write a blogpost, paragraph, or something else. While it doesn’t

sound like you would probably write, you can select an option to make it more casual, funny, or

professional. You can copy and paste the text into any messaging app.

I do love the ability to create personalized memes. I asked CoPilot to create a meme of a

hairless dog wishing someone a happy birthday. In a few seconds, CoPilot gave me four

choices. I chose the one of the dog licking a cupcake and wearing a birthday hat. The birthday

boy has never seen that one before.

SwiftKey also offers translations in the app. I typed out a comment for my sister who’s traveling

in Greece and then asked SwiftKey to translate it into Greek. Another tap allowed me to copy

and paste the message in her Facebook post as a comment.

It’s worth a try and pretty fun to use the many options. So how do you do it?

If you’ve never installed a third-party keyboard, it isn’t too difficult.

Changing the keyboard option on iPhone and Android devices allows users to customize their

typing experience by selecting keyboards with various features, layouts, and languages. Here’s

how you can change the keyboard on both platforms:

iPhone

Add a New Keyboard:

Open Settings : Go to the Settings app on your iPhone.

: Go to the Settings app on your iPhone. Navigate to General : Tap on “General.”

: Tap on “General.” Select Keyboard : Tap on “Keyboard.”

: Tap on “Keyboard.” Add New Keyboard : Tap “Keyboards” and “Add New Keyboard…”

: Tap “Keyboards” and “Add New Keyboard…” Choose a Keyboard: Scroll through the list and select the keyboard you want to add. This

can include keyboards for different languages or third-party ones you downloaded from the App

Store.

Switch Between Keyboards:

While Typing : When you are typing, press and hold the globe icon or tap the globe icon

next to the space bar to switch between the keyboards you have enabled.

: When you are typing, press and hold the globe icon or tap the globe icon next to the space bar to switch between the keyboards you have enabled. Keyboard Settings: You can also go back to “Settings” > “General” > “Keyboard” >

“Keyboards” to rearrange or remove keyboards.

Third-Party Keyboards:

Download from App Store : Go to the App Store and download a third-party keyboard

app.

: Go to the App Store and download a third-party keyboard app. Enable the Keyboard : After installing, follow the same steps as above to add the new

keyboard under “Add New Keyboard…” and select the third-party keyboard you downloaded.

: After installing, follow the same steps as above to add the new keyboard under “Add New Keyboard…” and select the third-party keyboard you downloaded. Grant Full Access: Some third-party keyboards require full access to provide additional

features. You can enable this in the keyboard settings, but be mindful of privacy considerations.

Android

Add a New Keyboard:

Open Settings : Go to the Settings app on your Android device.

: Go to the Settings app on your Android device. Navigate to System or General Management : This can vary by device, but look for

“System,” “General Management,” or “Language & Input.”

: This can vary by device, but look for “System,” “General Management,” or “Language & Input.” Select Language & Input : Tap on “Language & Input.”

: Tap on “Language & Input.” Manage Keyboards : Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard” and then

“Manage keyboards.”

: Tap on “Virtual keyboard” or “On-screen keyboard” and then “Manage keyboards.” Enable a Keyboard: Toggle on the switch next to the keyboard you want to enable. If it’s a

third-party keyboard, make sure it’s installed from the Google Play Store first.

Switch Between Keyboards:

While Typing : When you are typing, tap the keyboard icon that appears in the navigation

bar or notification bar to switch between enabled keyboards.

: When you are typing, tap the keyboard icon that appears in the navigation bar or notification bar to switch between enabled keyboards. Keyboard Settings: You can also switch keyboards by going back to “Settings” >

“System” > “Language & Input” > “Virtual keyboard” and selecting your preferred keyboard.

Third-Party Keyboards:

Download from Google Play Store : Go to the Google Play Store and download a

third-party keyboard app.

: Go to the Google Play Store and download a third-party keyboard app. Enable the Keyboard : After installing, follow the steps above to manage and enable the

new keyboard.

: After installing, follow the steps above to manage and enable the new keyboard. Set as Default: You may need to set the new keyboard as the default keyboard in the

“Language & Input” settings.

By following these steps, you can customize your typing experience on both iPhone and

Android devices, making it easier and more enjoyable to use your preferred keyboard layout

and features.