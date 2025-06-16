What the Tech? App of the Day: Splitwise

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Planning a trip with friends or family is exciting, but splitting expenses can get complicated fast. Did you pay for dinner twice? Who covered the groceries? And how do you divide up gas, snacks, and that random souvenir stop without needing a calculator?

That is where the app Splitwise comes in.

Splitwise is a free app designed to keep track of shared expenses. Whether you are planning a road trip, renting a cabin, or just sharing meals on vacation, Splitwise helps you stay organized and avoid awkward money conversations.

To use it, create a group in the app and add the people you are traveling with. Any time someone pays for something, they simply enter the amount in the app. You can split the cost evenly or adjust it by percentage or amount, depending on who was involved.

Everyone in the group can see a running total of what each person has spent and what they owe. When the trip ends, Splitwise shows exactly how much each person needs to pay or be paid. You can even settle up right inside the app using Venmo or PayPal.

One of the best features is the ability to attach notes or photos of receipts to any entry. This helps avoid confusion and makes it easy to keep track of who paid for what and when.

Splitwise is free to use, but there is a Pro version available for about $5 a month. The Pro version includes helpful features like receipt scanning and itemizing things like grocery receipts. You shouldn’t have to pay for that expensive bottle of water your friend put in the shopping cart. Splitwise scans the receipts ,and you simply remove any items from what you owe by tapping on the screen.

It is not just for vacations. Splitwise is also helpful for:

● Roommates sharing rent and utilities

● Couples managing joint expenses

● Co-workers planning events

● Friends organizing group gifts

Splitwise works on iPhone, Android, and web browsers, and everything syncs across devices.

Sure, it is $5 a month, but it’s perfectly fine to subscribe just for the month of your vacation and then cancel it until you leave for your next trip.

If you are planning a summer getaway, this app can help make sure everyone contributes fairly, without the frustration or confusion. It is simple, smart, and saves you from having to play accountant while you are trying to relax.