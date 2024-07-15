What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Sketch AR'

(ABC 6 News) – Have you always wanted to learn how to draw but lacked the skills or confidence? If so, then you need to check out the smartphone app SketchAR. This innovative app uses augmented

reality (AR) to guide your hand, making it possible for anyone to create beautiful drawings.

SketchAR works by displaying the artwork on your blank canvas using your smartphone’s

camera. When looking at your smartphone screen you see your paper, but you also see the

artwork.

All you have to do is follow the lines on your phone screen to create your masterpiece. It’s a little

difficult to describe. It’s like an updated version of tracing but with the added benefit of AR

technology.

The app offers a variety of drawings to choose from, as well as lessons to help you improve

your skills. You can even zoom in on the image for more detail, and if you’re using a tripod, the

image will move with you as you draw.

SketchAR is perfect for both beginners and experienced artists alike. It’s a fun and easy way to

learn how to draw, and it can even help you create large-scale projects like murals.

The app is available for free on iPhone and Android devices, but the free version is limited. If

you’re serious about becoming an artist, the $70 annual subscription is a worthwhile investment.

SketchAR has gained a huge following since its launch in 2018, with over 11 million users

worldwide. If you’re looking for a fun and creative way to express yourself, then SketchAR is the

app for you.