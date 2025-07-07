What the Tech? App of the Day: Samsung Food

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re like most people, your phone is full of screenshots of recipes you saw on Instagram or TikTok that looked too good to scroll past. But when it comes time to make dinner, those recipes are hard to find, and sometimes the ingredients are incomplete or missing altogether. That is where a free app called Samsung Food comes in.

Samsung Food was previously known as Whisk. Samsung bought the app and added some helpful features that make it easier than ever to save and organize recipes from social media. Whether you are planning a backyard cookout or looking for something new to try this week, the app can collect recipes from just about anywhere and keep them in one place.

When you see a recipe on TikTok, Instagram, or even a blog, tap the share button and select Samsung Food. The app grabs the ingredients, steps, cook times, and other helpful info, even if the recipe is not written out. It uses artificial intelligence to figure out what is being said or shown in the video and turns it into a recipe you can actually follow.

You can save your recipes in custom folders like Summer Grill Favorites, Quick Weeknight Meals, or New Finds. Once saved, the app can also create a grocery list from the ingredients so you know exactly what to pick up at the store.

If you want to change something in the recipe, Samsung Food makes that easy too. You can remove or swap out ingredients, adjust the serving sizes, or make the meal vegetarian. The app updates everything automatically. It will also show you nutrition information and suggest healthier substitutions if you want them.

Even if you do not own a Samsung phone or appliance, you can still use the app. It is available for both iPhone and Android and does not require you to connect to any Samsung devices. It works entirely on its own and is completely free.

Samsung Food is especially helpful during grilling season when social media is filled with new food ideas every day. Instead of losing track of that grilled corn recipe or smoky chicken marinade, this app lets you save and use them when you are ready to cook.

The next time you see a TikTok video that makes you hungry, you can go from scroll to supper without the hassle. Just open Samsung Food and start cooking.