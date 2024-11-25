What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Recipe Keeper'

(ABC 6 News) – If you are the cook in your family, you may already have several recipe apps on your device. These are fantastic to find suggestions for dinner.

Why would anyone want a recipe app that contains no recipes?

The holidays are a time for family, food, and tradition. As we gather around the table to enjoy

our favorite dishes, we often rely on those cherished family recipes that have been passed

down through generations. But what if there was a way to preserve these handwritten recipes,

ensuring that they never fade away?

Enter Recipe Keeper, the app that’s changing the way we store and share our the family recipes

handed down for generations. Recipe Keeper doesn’t come with pre-loaded recipes. Instead, it’s

a blank canvas for you to create your own digital cookbook.

Key Features:

Save Recipes from Any Source: Found a recipe online that you want to try? Simply share it to the Recipe Keeper app. No more bookmarking or saving website addresses. You can even save recipes from social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram.

This is where Recipe Keeper truly shines. Take a photo of your handwritten recipe cards and the app will convert them into a digital format, preserving the handwriting and making the ingredients and instructions easy to read. My late grandmother wrote down her recipe for a the cornbread dressing everyone in the family enjoyed. I still have it, written on two sheets of yellow paper. I plan to keep it forever and hand it down to my children. But what if it gets lost? Or accidentally thrown away during cleanup time? Using the Recipe Keeper app, I took two photos of my Mammaw’s recipe. The app saved the ingredients and the steps along with a photo of her handwritten recipe. Adjust Serving Sizes: Need to make a larger or smaller batch? Recipe Keeper allows you to easily adjust the serving size with just a few taps.

Need to make a larger or smaller batch? Recipe Keeper allows you to easily adjust the serving size with just a few taps. Create a Family Cookbook: Gather all of your family recipes in one place and share them with loved ones. Recipe Keeper makes it easy to create a digital cookbook that can be passed down for generations.

Pricing:

Free Version: The free version of Recipe Keeper offers a limited number of saves.

The free version of Recipe Keeper offers a limited number of saves. Paid Version: For unlimited recipe storage, you can upgrade to the paid version for a one-time fee of $20.

Recipe Keeper is the perfect app for anyone who wants to preserve their family recipes and

create a lasting culinary legacy. With its easy-to-use interface and powerful features, Recipe

Keeper is a must-have for any home cook.