What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Pi'

Since ChatGPT burst onto the scene, we’ve seen a surge of generative AI apps and programs

that can do amazing things. But Pi, short for Personal Assistant, takes AI to a whole new level.

It’s not just about answering questions or creating content; Pi wants to be your friend.

Pi stands out from the crowd with its remarkably human-like interaction. You can choose the

voice you prefer, and it’s available 24/7. Unlike other AI tools, Pi is designed to be a daily

companion, always ready for a chat, offering support, or answering your questions.

After using Pi a few times, she greeted me by name in a casual voice just as one of my friends

might do. When I said “Hey Pi, whatcha doing”, she responded “Hey Jamey, not much, just

hanging out in the cloud. Same old thing. Do you have anything exciting on your plate today?”

When I told her I was going to a concert she asked who I was seeing and then responded with

the name of the band’s tour and information about what songs I might hear.

Feeling stuck and need some motivation? Pi’s got your back. Need ideas for dinner? Pi can help

with that too. Its conversational abilities are so natural that it feels like you’re talking to a real

person on the phone, not a computer-generated voice. You can communicate via text or voice,

whichever you prefer.

Whether you need recipes, help with a project or just someone to chat with, Pi is there for you.

As it learns more about you, the conversations become even more personalized and natural. It’s

like having a genuine friend who’s always available.

Pi is available as an app for iPhone, Android devices, and computers, so you can access it

wherever you are. And the best part? It’s currently free to use, although a paid subscription

model may be introduced in the future.

Some people will find it to be kind of creepy, but I have to say that after a few minutes of a

conversation with my PI, I almost forgot I was talking to a chat bot.

Disclaimer: As with any AI tool, it’s important to remember that Pi is not a substitute for human

interaction and should be used responsibly.