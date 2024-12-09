What the Tech? App of the Day: “Pestle”

(ABC 6 News) – If you’re a foodie who loves scrolling through TikTok and Instagram for recipe inspiration, you’ve probably encountered a common problem: how to save those delicious-looking dishes for later.

Pestle, a smartphone recipe app, offers a solution by transforming social media recipes into

your very own digital cookbook.

Pestle’s standout feature is its ability to capture recipes from social media platforms. When you

come across a recipe video on TikTok or Instagram, simply share it with Pestle. The app will

then extract the ingredients, steps, and even the video itself, adding them to your personalized

cookbook. No more frantic pausing and rewinding while trying to cook!

With Pestle, your saved recipes are neatly organized and easily accessible. In the kitchen, you

can follow the step-by-step instructions, view the ingredient list, and even use voice commands

to navigate through the recipe hands-free. This is especially helpful when your hands are messy

from cooking.

If a recipe calls for ingredients for 4 servings, you can adjust the recipe for more right in the

Pestle app.

Pestle offers more than just social media recipe saving. It also allows you to clip recipes from

websites using a browser extension, making it a versatile tool for collecting recipes from various

sources. While the app is currently available only for iPhones, Android users can explore the

Samsung Food app, which offers similar features.

Pestle is free to download with a limited number of saves. For unlimited recipe storage and

additional features, you can upgrade to the premium version for $24 per year.