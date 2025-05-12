What the Tech? App of the Day: Meta AI

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – When I first heard of a new AI app from Meta, I thought: “Great, that’s all we need, ANOTHER AI app!”

And you might too, especially if you’ve never fully grasped the “Ask Meta” prompts in Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger.

Even though no one was really asking for it, Meta throws its hat into the ring with Meta AI, a new platform seamlessly integrated into Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger. Is it just another ChatGPT clone? Not exactly. Meta AI offers a unique approach by leveraging the vast amount of data it already has about you.

What sets it apart? Primarily, its deep connection to your digital life. Meta AI already knows your preferences, posts, and interests, potentially making its interactions more personalized and relevant than generic AI models.

One of Meta AI’s standout features is its speed and capability in generating images. While other AI platforms can be slow or require payment for faster service, Meta AI delivers impressive results in seconds. Imagine requesting a unique image, like a rendition of yourself and a loved one as video game characters, and seeing it appear almost instantly. This efficiency is a major draw.

I found that at this point, Meta will not import an image of you from Instagram or Facebook automatically. While this feature may be coming in future updates, right now you’ll have to upload the photo from your camera roll or library.

Beyond image generation, Meta AI emphasizes social interaction. A “Discover” tab provides a feed similar to Instagram, showcasing what other users are creating and exploring with the AI. This feature is excellent for sparking creativity and discovering new ways to use the platform. The addition of a voice option allows for natural, conversational interactions, positioning Meta AI as a more personal assistant.

Furthermore, Meta AI introduces a novel concept: a virtual doppelganger. This digital version of yourself can automatically respond to comments on Instagram, offering a level of engagement even when you’re unavailable. This feature underscores Meta’s aim to deeply integrate AI into social media interactions.

Available on iPhone, Android, and the Meta AI website, and tied to Meta’s other apps and smart RayBan glasses, this AI is embedded within Meta’s ecosystem. While Meta AI might not generate the same buzz as ChatGPT, its integration into the apps you use daily makes it undeniably accessible.

Meta emphasizes that the app is continually learning, with new features regularly on the horizon. In conclusion, Meta AI is not just another AI app; it’s an extension of the digital world you already inhabit, offering surprising functionality and potential for creative exploration. It might just be the AI you didn’t know you needed.