What the Tech? App of the Day: “Giftster”

(ABC 6 News) – Gift cards have become the go-to solution for those who struggle to find the perfect present. However, a surprising number of these cards go unused. If you’re tired of the gift card rut and

want to give presents that truly delight, smartphone apps can help. There are dozens of Wish

List, Gift List, and Shopping apps in the app stores. Giftster is one of the best-reviewed in the

category and, it’s been around for over ten years.

While convenient, gift cards often lack a personal touch. Studies show that a significant

percentage of recipients never redeem them. Gifster offers a solution by making it easy to

discover what your loved ones actually want.

Giftster simplifies the gift-giving process by allowing users to create personalized wishlists.

Within the app, you can specify your clothing sizes, hobbies, interests, and desired items. You

can even add links directly from popular retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and The Home Depot.

Users can add a description of the item, like “butcher knife”, or robot vacuum cleaner, and the

app scans the web looking for the top products and deals.

The beauty of Giftster is that it’s collaborative. Family and friends can view each other’s wishlists,

eliminating the guesswork and ensuring that gifts are truly appreciated. The app also prevents

duplicate purchases by removing items from the list once they’ve been purchased.

Giftster isn’t just for Christmas. It’s a year-round tool for birthdays, weddings, baby showers, and

any other occasion where gift-giving is involved. The app even supports Secret Santa

exchanges, adding a fun twist to your celebrations.

Giftster is available for free on iPhone, Android, and web browsers. The app generates revenue

through referral links, earning a commission when users purchase items through the provided

links. Additionally, you may encounter a few Google ads within the app.