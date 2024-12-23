What the Tech? App of the Day: “FlightRadar24” Lets you Unravel the Skies

What the Tech? App of the Day: "FlightRadar24"

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever gazed at the sky and wondered about the airplanes soaring above? Or perhaps you’ve followed news stories about mysterious drones and wished for a way to identify what’s

flying overhead. If so, FlightRadar24 might be the app for you.

This popular app, used by millions of aviation enthusiasts and travelers daily, has recently

gained even more attention due to its role in investigating drone sightings. Let’s delve into what

FlightRadar24 offers and why it might be worth a spot on your phone.

What is FlightRadar24?

FlightRadar24 provides real-time tracking of flights across the globe. By utilizing aircraft

transponders, ground receivers, and satellite data, it presents a comprehensive map of

airplanes in the sky at any given moment.

Curious about a specific plane? Tap on it to reveal details like the aircraft type, its age, and its

owner. The app doesn’t just track commercial airlines; it even monitors private aircraft.

Features and Uses

One of FlightRadar24’s most intriguing features is its AR mode. Simply point your phone at the

sky, and the app identifies what’s flying overhead. This augmented reality function has proven

invaluable to authorities investigating drone activity and other aerial anomalies.

Beyond real-time tracking, FlightRadar24 provides insights into flight paths, origins, and

destinations. It even offers 3D visualizations of aircraft in flight.

While the app is a go-to resource for aviation enthusiasts, it also holds practical value for

travelers. You can monitor the status of your flight, track the progress of loved ones’ journeys,

and even get a heads-up on potential delays.

Cost and Accessibility

FlightRadar24 offers a free version with limited features and advertisements. For a more

comprehensive experience without ads, a paid subscription is available for $13 per year.

The app is compatible with both iPhone and Android devices. Additionally, you can access flight

tracking information for free through the FlightRadar24 website.

A Fun Bonus for the Holidays

As a special treat for the holiday season, FlightRadar24 will be tracking Santa’s journey on

Christmas Eve! Both free and paid users can follow along as Santa Claus delivers presents

around the world.