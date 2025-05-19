What the Tech? App of the Day: Firefox Focus

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Most of us use Google Chrome as our go-to web browser. It’s familiar, fast, and easy to use. But have you ever noticed how, after searching for something online, ads for that very thing seem to pop up everywhere you go? That’s because Chrome, like many other browsers, tracks your searches and website visits. If that makes you uncomfortable, there’s a powerful alternative worth exploring: Firefox Focus.

Firefox Focus is a mobile browser from Mozilla that’s designed with privacy in mind. Unlike Chrome, Safari, or even the standard Firefox app, Focus strips away trackers and most online ads as soon as you open a webpage. This means no more cookies following you from site to site and no more cluttered pages filled with distracting pop-ups and banners.

The design of Firefox Focus is refreshingly simple. It operates with just one tab, eliminating distractions. There are no bookmarks or saved history. You search, you browse, and when you’re done, you simply tap the trash can icon to instantly wipe the session clean. This ensures there’s no leftover data and no tracking trail to follow you around the web.

As you use Firefox Focus, it keeps count of the trackers it blocks, and you’ll likely be surprised by how quickly those numbers climb. In just a short test, the app can stop dozens of trackers in a matter of minutes. This not only enhances your privacy but also helps pages load faster, especially on older devices, since there’s no background data being collected.

While Firefox Focus might not be your everyday browser, it’s an excellent tool for specific situations. When you need to perform a quick search or visit a sensitive website without being tracked. It’s fast, secure, and, best of all, free. The company behind the app, Mozilla, doesn’t earn revenue directly from Firefox Focus. Instead, they offer it as a way to promote their other privacy-focused tools.

If you’re tired of being tracked online and want a simple, effective way to protect your privacy, give Firefox Focus a try. It just might change how you browse the web on your mobile device.