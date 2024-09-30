What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Crash Companion'

(ABC 6 News) – Have you ever been in a minor car accident and found yourself waiting ages for the police to arrive? It’s becoming increasingly common for police departments to deprioritize non-injury

accidents, leaving drivers stranded and unsure of what to do. Thankfully, there’s a new app that

can help: Crash Companion.

Crash Companion is a free smartphone app that guides you through the process of creating

your own accident report. It prompts you to collect all the necessary information, including driver

details, witness statements, photos of the damage, and a narrative of the incident. The app

even allows witnesses to submit their statements directly through a QR code scan, streamlining

the process and ensuring accuracy.

One of the standout features of Crash Companion is its user-friendly interface. The step-by-step

instructions are clear and easy to follow, even in a stressful situation. The app also stores your

accident information securely on your device, giving you control over your data. You can choose

to share the report with your insurance company or legal professionals if needed, but you’re not

obligated to do so.

Crash Companion’s revenue model is based on advertising, primarily from law firms specializing

in auto accidents. However, the app only shares your information with these advertisers if you

explicitly give permission. You can skip this step entirely if you prefer to keep your data private.

You might be wondering why you wouldn’t just use your insurance company’s app. While

insurance apps are helpful for filing claims, they might not be the best option for minor accidents

where you’d rather handle the repairs yourself. Crash Companion allows you to document the

incident without automatically notifying your insurance company, giving you more flexibility.

This app is a must-have for anyone who drives, especially teenage drivers and elderly parents

who might need extra guidance in the event of an accident. It’s a simple yet powerful tool that

can save you time, stress, and potentially even money.