What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Collx'

(ABC 6 News) – Millions of young boys and girls once spent their hard-earned money on a pack of cardboard and bubblegum. Inside each of those packs were dreams.

Dreaming of someday being on one of those baseball cards or using them to make a lot of

money as an adult. Maybe you’ve forgotten about those cards stashed away in shoeboxes, or

maybe you’ve tried to find out if you are sitting on a goldmine only to find out it’s not easy to get

a ‘ballpark’ estimate of their value.

Thanks to smartphones and image technology all you have to do today is snap a photo of the

card.

Collx is a smartphone app that’s revolutionizing the way some collectors assess the value of their cards. Developed by a father-son duo, Collx aims to take the guesswork out of estimating the value of your sports cards.

Collx uses image recognition technology to identify your cards and provide estimated values.

Simply snap a photo of your card, and Collx will do the rest. It’s that easy!

The app’s database is extensive, covering a wide range of sports and card types. Whether

you’re a baseball, basketball, football, or hockey fan, Collx has you covered.

I grabbed my shoeboxes of cards dating from the 60s to the 90s in hopes of seeing tens of

thousands of dollars in cards. Here’s what I found:

Common baseball, basketball, and football cards are generally worth a few pennies each. Cards

of Hall of Famers and household names hold more value of course.

A 1986 Barry Bonds card in Topps’ Traded Series is currently listed on eBay for anywhere from

$5-$13. A 1977 Kareem Abdul Jabbar basketball card has an average sales price of $16.78.

I should point out that the actual value of cards depends solely on their ‘grade’ which takes into

account the card’s condition and whether the image appears squarely in the center of the card

(among many other things).

Serious collectors spend money to have their cards appraised which can increase the value

significantly.

Key Features:

Card Scanning: Quickly scan and identify your cards using your smartphone’s camera.

Quickly scan and identify your cards using your smartphone’s camera. Value Estimation: Get estimated values for your cards based on recent sales data and market trends.

Get estimated values for your cards based on recent sales data and market trends. Collection Management: Keep track of your entire collection and its total estimated value.

Keep track of your entire collection and its total estimated value. Marketplace Integration: Buy, sell, and trade cards with other collectors within the app.

Pricing:

Collx offers a free version with a limit of 500 card scans. A premium subscription is available for

more serious collectors for $10 per month or $100 per year. This unlocks unlimited card scans

and additional features.

Who Is Collx For?

Collx is perfect for both casual collectors and those looking to buy, sell, or trade cards. It’s a

valuable tool for anyone who wants to know the potential worth of their sports card collection.

Collx is a game-changer for sports card collectors. It’s a user-friendly app that makes it easy to

catalog, value, and trade your cards. Whether you’re a seasoned collector or just starting, Collx

is worth checking out.

So, dust off those old shoeboxes and give Collix a try. You might be surprised at what your

cards are worth!

https://www.collx.app

www.whatthetech.tv