What the Tech? App of the Day: Break the Web

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We’ve all been there. You’re checking your social feeds or watching TV and suddenly hear about a story that everyone seems to know about, except you. A celebrity trending, a viral video, or a political moment that’s got people fired up. You could search for it, scroll through hundreds of posts and links, or you could use an app called Break the Web.

Break the Web is a free app that does exactly what the name suggests. It breaks down the internet. Using artificial intelligence, the app scans news sites and social media platforms to find the top trending stories. It then condenses everything into quick summaries, so you get the big picture in just a few seconds.

Each story on Break the Web includes a short headline, a breakdown of what happened, and a brief explanation of why it’s trending. Some topics also show how conservative and liberal news sources are covering the story. That makes it easier to understand how an issue is being framed on both sides without getting buried in opinion pieces.

The app also uses AI to create original artwork for each story. It is visually clean, easy to use, and perfect for scanning during a coffee break, right before a meeting, or even on your way to a social event.

Most of the topics revolve around politics, pop culture, and major news events. That might sound a bit heavy, but these are the same stories people bring up at the dinner table, at work, or while waiting in line somewhere.

Break the Web won’t replace your go-to news source, and it’s not trying to. But when you need to catch up quickly, it gives you just enough context to join the conversation or at least understand what everyone’s talking about.

If you want to stay in the know without spending hours online, Break the Web is worth checking out. The app is free and available in the Apple App Store. There is no Android version, but anyone can check out the headlines and information on its website.