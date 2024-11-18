What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Bluesky'

(ABC 6 News) – You’ve probably heard the buzz about Bluesky, the new social media app that’s been climbing the App Store charts. If you’re looking for a Twitter/X alternative, Bluesky might be worth

checking out. In just one day this week, Bluesky added over 1 million new users.

What is Bluesky?

At its core, Bluesky is a social networking platform that feels very familiar to Twitter users. You

can follow people, they can follow you, and you can share short posts. But there are some key

differences that set Bluesky apart.

First, Bluesky is open-source. This means that it’s not controlled by a single corporation or

entity. Instead, it’s operated and moderated by its users. This decentralized approach could lead

to a more democratic and transparent social media experience.

Second, Bluesky uses a different terminology. Instead of tweets, users post “skeets.” It’s a small

but noticeable change that adds to the platform’s unique identity.

Third, Bluesky emphasizes user control and moderation. Rather than the company dictating

what content is allowed, those decisions are left up to the users and moderators.

Signing up for Bluesky is a breeze. Simply download the app (available for iPhone and Android),

create an account, and start exploring. The interface is intuitive and easy to navigate, especially

if you’re already familiar with Twitter.

One of the challenges with any new social network is finding people to follow. Bluesky’s

“discover” tab can help with this. Additionally, there are browser extensions like Sky Follower

Bridge that can help you find and follow your X (Twitter) connections on Bluesky.

In my initial experience with Bluesky, I found the community to be less combative and more

positive than X and that seems to be the thoughts of users. The absence of ads is also a

refreshing change. However, it’s important to remember that Bluesky is still in its early stages

and a revenue model will likely come soon. The user base is relatively small compared to

established platforms like X, Facebook, and Instagram.

If you’re looking for a Twitter alternative with a fresh perspective, Bluesky is definitely worth

considering. Its open-source nature, emphasis on user control, and potential for a less toxic

environment are all appealing factors. However, it’s important to manage expectations. Bluesky

is still growing, and its long-term success is uncertain.

If you create an account and are looking for a few people to follow, you can follow Jamey Tucker

at jameytucker.bsky.social.