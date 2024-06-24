What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Bandcamp'

(ABC 6 News) – With millions of apps flooding the app stores, finding one that truly stands out can feel like searching for a needle in a haystack. But if you’re a music enthusiast like me, always on the

hunt for your next favorite band, then Bandcamp might just be the hidden gem you’ve been

searching for.

Why Bandcamp hits all the right notes:

● Discover the Undiscovered: Tired of the same playlists on Spotify? Bandcamp is a

treasure trove of independent artists and unique sounds you won’t find on mainstream

platforms. It’s like having a record store at your fingertips, filled with hidden musical

gems waiting to be unearthed.

● Support Artists Directly: When you buy music or merch on Bandcamp, you’re not just

getting great tunes; you’re directly supporting the artists who create them. Unlike

streaming giants that pay fractions of a penny per stream, Bandcamp ensures that artists

receive a fair share of the revenue. Artists keep around 85% of the purchase price when

fans buy vinyl, cassettes, and merch.

● Connect with the Creators: Ever dreamed of chatting with your favorite band? On

Bandcamp, it’s not just a dream. I’ve had the incredible experience of getting emails

answered by lead singers themselves. It’s a level of connection you won’t find anywhere

else.

● Pay what you want: Some (not all) artists on Bandcamp invite fans to pay whatever

they can or want to pay for digital versions of their songs and albums. Fans can also

make donations to their favorite bands.

● Enjoy the Music, Ad-Free: Say goodbye to annoying interruptions. Bandcamp offers

unlimited, ad-free listening, allowing you to immerse yourself fully in the music.

How Bandcamp works:

Bandcamp makes it easy to explore and discover:

● Featured Tracks: Get a taste of each artist’s sound with their handpicked featured song.

● Curated Genres: Dive into over a hundred genres and subgenres, from reggae to

country to the delightfully experimental.

● Follow Your Favorites: Stay updated on new releases from the artists and genres you

love.

● Streaming Radio: Let Bandcamp’s radio feature surprise you with even more incredible

music.

My Bandcamp experience:

Since I started using Bandcamp, my music library has expanded exponentially with bands I

would have never stumbled upon otherwise. And knowing that my purchases directly support

these talented artists makes the experience even more rewarding.

Give Bandcamp a spin

If you’re craving something new and exciting in the world of music, or if you simply miss the joy

of browsing through record stores, give Bandcamp a try. It’s free to use, and who knows, you

might just discover your new favorite band.

Bandcamp is more than just a music app; it’s a vibrant community of music lovers and artists.

With its vast selection, artist-friendly approach, and ad-free listening, it’s a must-have for anyone

who truly appreciates the power of music.

I can almost guarantee you’ll find an outstanding artist your friends haven’t heard of yet.