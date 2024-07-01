What the Tech? App of the Day: 'Alfred'

(ABC 6 News) – Do you have an old smartphone lying around, forgotten and unused? Maybe it’s too

outdated to trade in or sell, or perhaps it has a cracked screen. Whatever the reason,

don’t let it gather dust any longer! With the Alfred app, you can transform that old device

into a functional and practical security camera.

Alfred is a user-friendly app that turns your old smartphone into a live-streaming webcam.

It’s perfect for keeping an eye on things while you’re away on vacation, monitoring your

baby’s room, or even checking in on your pets.

Here’s how it works:

Download the Alfred app on both your old smartphone and your current device. Designate which phone will be the camera and which will be the viewer. Position the old phone with its camera facing the area you want to monitor. Ensure the old phone is connected to a power source to prevent battery drain.

Now, wherever you are, you can access the live feed from your makeshift security camera

through the Alfred app on your current device. Alfred will even send you motion detection

notifications, and its two-way microphone feature allows for communication between both ends

of the camera.

The basic version of Alfred is free, offering live streaming and motion detection. For ad removal

and recording capabilities, you can upgrade to the premium version.

So, dust off that old smartphone and give it a new purpose with Alfred. It’s a cost-effective and

convenient way to enhance your home security.

https://alfred.camera/

