What the Tech? Amazon Prime Day

(ABC 6 News) – Amazon announced its annual Prime Day event will be bigger and longer than ever. Running for four days from July 8th to the 11th, the sales event is Amazon’s largest of the year. In the past few years, Prime Day has outsold Black Friday and keeps pace with CyberWeek.

If you’re looking to snag some serious deals, now is the time to start your preparation to maximize your savings and avoid impulse buys.

Serious bargain hunters know that a little prep goes a long way. The goal isn’t just to find discounts, but to ensure you’re getting a genuine deal on items you actually need. Don’t be fooled by those flashy “80% off” tags. Some sellers are notorious for inflating prices just before Prime Day, only to drop them during the sale to create the illusion of a massive discount.

Luckily, there are tools to help you navigate these marketing tactics. One invaluable resource is the free browser extension called Keepa. This handy tool provides a detailed price history for almost every product on Amazon, allowing you to see if the current “sale” price is truly a bargain or just clever marketing. You’ll have the data you need to make informed decisions.

Another excellent, no-download-required option is CamelCamelCamel.com. Simply paste an Amazon product link into the site, and it will show you the lowest price the item has reached in the past. Even better, you can set a target price and receive an alert when the item drops to your desired price.

Beyond third-party tools, Amazon itself offers ways to stay ahead of the game. If you’re using the Amazon app, make sure to turn on your notifications. Early deals often start appearing about a week before Prime Day officially kicks off. You can also sign up for category-specific emails, which will keep you informed about the best offers in areas you’re interested in.

When it comes to what to look for, the summer Prime Day sale traditionally features the deepest discounts on electronics, Amazon smart devices, and name-brand tech.

But be aware of unfamiliar brands. Some sellers pay to be featured as a “Lightning Deal,” but this doesn’t automatically guarantee a quality product. Always check the reviews before making a purchase from an unfamiliar brand. Customer feedback is your best defense against buyer’s remorse. Focus your research on two and three-star reviews. Fake reviews are almost always 5 stars.

With a little preparation, you’ll be well-equipped to land the best Prime Day deals and avoid buying things you don’t truly need. Remember, while Prime Day officially runs July 8th through the 11th, Amazon is already rolling out some pre-sale offers. And keep an eye out for competing sales next month from retailers like Walmart, Target, Best Buy, and Kohl’s, ensuring you have even more opportunities to save! Many of those sales not only compete with Amazon’s Prime Day prices, but are lower.