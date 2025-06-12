What the Tech? Alexa in an emergency

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – We all remember those commercials from the 1980s where someone says, “I’ve fallen and I can’t get up.” While those devices still exist, many people now rely on their smartphones to call for help. But what happens when someone can’t reach their phone? For older adults, especially those living alone, this is a real concern.

That is where Alexa, Amazon’s voice assistant, can help. But it is not a one-step solution. If you want Alexa to be part of your emergency plan, you need to set it up in advance.

Can Alexa Call 911?

Yes, and no. Alexa cannot call 911 unless you subscribe to a paid service called Alexa Emergency Assist. This add-on costs about $6 per month and connects the user with trained agents who can call emergency services on their behalf. Once subscribed, a person only needs to say, “Alexa, call for help,” and they are connected to a live agent who can assess the situation and get assistance on the way. It will also call up to 25 emergency contacts to let them know you need help.

Free Alternatives: Add Trusted Contacts

If you do not want to pay for the Emergency Assist subscription, there is a useful work-around. You can manually add trusted contacts to the Alexa app. These could be family members, close friends, or neighbors who can help in an emergency. Once those contacts are saved, the user can simply say, “Alexa, call [name],” and Alexa will dial their number.

To add a contact:

Open the Alexa app. Tap “Communicate” at the bottom of the screen. Go to “Contacts.” Tap the plus sign to add a new contact. Enter the name and phone number. Save the contact.

This allows someone to call for help hands-free, even if they cannot reach a phone. The person on the other end can then call 911 if needed.

Use the Drop In Feature

Alexa also has a feature called Drop In, which works like an intercom. If your devices are on the same Amazon account, you can say, “Alexa, Drop In on all devices,” and everyone connected will hear the call. This is especially helpful for families checking in on loved ones or for situations where multiple Echo devices are spread throughout the home.

What About Siri?

While Alexa cannot call 911 directly without a paid subscription, Siri on iPhones can. Saying “Call 911” or “I need help” will trigger the emergency call function on most iPhones. Just be cautious when testing it, because the call will go through in about 2 seconds.

There is no option to call for help using Google Assistant.

Alexa is a helpful tool for emergency preparedness, but it should not replace a phone or medical alert system. Without the Emergency Assist subscription, Alexa cannot contact emergency services directly. However, by setting up contacts and using features like Drop In, it can add another layer of safety. Always test your setup, and make sure your loved ones know how to use it.