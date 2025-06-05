What the Tech? A.I. assistant tools

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – You’ve probably used Chat GPT for any number of things but it isn’t the only AI game in town. There are three other major AI platforms getting a lot of attention.

Chat GPT, Google Gemini, Microsoft CoPilot, and Perplexity are comparable in many ways but does one stand out from the others?

To find out, I put them all to the test, asking the same questions. What I found is they’re all good at what they do, but some are better at certain jobs.

ChatGPT has become a household name, and for good reason. It’s great for content creation, brainstorming, and generating ideas in a friendly, natural tone. For instance, when asked for birthday party ideas for a 10-year-old, ChatGPT delivered creative and detailed responses. It also shines for planning vacations, finding restaurants, and coming up with gift ideas.

Perplexity has rapidly shifted the AI space, and even the free version has some of the best tools for finding answers.

I think of Perplexity as “Google on steroids”. It focuses on real-time web searches with clear citations. If you’re doing research on a topic or drafting an outline for a paper or report, Perplexity generates responses that include clickable links to the sources it uses.

When I asked about the latest statistics on electric vehicle sales in the U.S., Perplexity delivered accurate information with verifiable sources, a feature not consistently offered by other platforms.

Google’s Gemini is deeply integrated into the Google ecosystem, making it ideal for users who use Google products. Gemini can summarize lengthy email threads, draft replies, and locate files within Google Drive. Its seamless integration with Gmail and Google Docs streamlines workflow for those committed to the Google suite. Google also just introduced new features to Gemini, including what is perhaps the best video and photo generator in the AI world. Some of those tools aren’t available for users of the free version.

For Microsoft Office power users, CoPilot is a game-changer. This AI assistant can analyze spreadsheets, summarize Excel documents, and even suggest slide titles and content for PowerPoint presentations. CoPilot provides charts and insights, acting like a virtual coworker whose specialty is everything Microsoft.

So, which AI tool is the best? The answer depends on your specific needs. ChatGPT shines in content creation and general use. Perplexity is best for web searches with citations, Gemini is perfect for Google product users, and CoPilot is the best tool for those working extensively with Microsoft Office.

One AI platform does not check all of the boxes at the moment. Use them all. And if you’re thinking of paying for a subscription to any of them (usually $20 a month), maybe this will help you decide which one is worth it.